Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson, who also worked for the Associated Press as a reporter who was known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. Fromson died in his sleep Saturday morning in Los Angeles and had suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease for several years, according to his son, Derek Fromson.
During his almost 40 year career in broadcast news, Fromson covered the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon, the armistice talks in Korea, the end of the U.S. occupation in Japan and the Apollo space program.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Fromson Family in their time of grief.