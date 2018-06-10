Danny Kirwan, a very talented guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac’s albums, died in London this past Friday, according to the band. He was 68.
“Danny was a huge force in our early years,” said a Facebook post signed by Mick Fleetwood, one of the band’s founders. “His love for the Blues led him to being asked to join Fleetwood Mac in 1968, where he made his musical home for many years.”
Kirwan was just 18 when he joined Fleetwood Mac, which at the time consisted of Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Kirwan Family in their time of grief.
iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-aJTqOdd10?rel=0″ frameborder=”0″ allow=”autoplay; encrypted-media” allowfullscreen>Contact the management team