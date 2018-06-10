By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
In usual fashion, Terence “Bud” Crawford makes it look easy when he isn’t supposed to. Okay, well maybe to some extent he was expected to, given the fact that many regarded Australia’s Jeff Horn as a “paper champion” as a result of his hotly disputed decision over Manny Pacquiao last summer, but to dominate the Aussie to this extent is indubitably impressive for any fighter.
Terence Crawford has a knack for making things look easy. Some would say that’s what makes him the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Past pound-for-pound kingpin Floyd Mayweather, JR. was expected to struggle to get by the likes of Genaro Hernandez, Diego Corrales, and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez just like his predecessor (sans temporary P4P kingpin Bernard Hopkins) Roy Jones, JR. was expected to be tested by James Toney and John Ruiz. Didn’t happen. Not even close. Didn’t happen for “Bud” Crawford either when he dispatched Viktor Postol, Julius Indongo, and now WBO champion Jeff Horn with relative ease.
Horn, while tough and gritty as usual, was never even remotely in the fight. The Aussie pressed and charged at Crawford in an effort to take the fight to a rough, physical, “land down under”, but was mostly greeted with counter right hooks and left hands from the cagey challenger. While Crawford began the fight in more of a defensive, counter-punching posture, “Bud” became increasingly physical as he broke down the champion with clean punches from close and long range. Crawford began to walk down the rugged champion by the second half of the fight, landing with greater regularity. By the 9th, Horn was busted up and a visibly beaten man.
Then, with a little less than a minute left in the 9th, Crawford scored a left hand that caused the battered champion’s hands to touch the canvas. The first knockdown of the fight symbolized a culmination of sublime skill and steady poise and determination which finally broke the will of the larger champion Horn. It was only a matter of time at this point, and soon referee Robert Byrd wisely and mercifully stopped the fight after Crawford unleashed a volley of punches on an increasingly helpless Jeff Horn.
So what conclusions can we draw from Crawford’s victory? It was certainly very impressive to watch, but what we can’t doubt as a result of Horn’s struggle to make weight the previous day is the fact that Crawford’s welterweight debut was against a physically big 147 pounder. Horn might have easily entered the ring last night as a functional middleweight (at least), and on top of that, the Aussie’s physical style is such that his opponents usually feel every excess pound over the 147 pound weight limit. Even Pacquiao struggled to keep Horn at bay during the early and late rounds of their fights, which is impressive considering how Pacquiao typically thrives against come-forward pressure fighters such as Ricky Hatton and Antonio Margarito.
But Crawford dealt with the size and pressure just fine, and this may be a sign that he might be physically comfortable taking on sizeable welterweights. The question of how well he can take punches at 147 against the likes of Errol Spence, JR. and Keith Thurman has yet to be answered though, as Horn is not renowned as a big puncher despite his size. While Crawford seemed ambitious in the post-fight interview to step in with the best 147 pounders in the world, he would be wise to consider fighting the winner of Danny Garcia-Shawn Porter prior to going up against a puncher like Spence, JR. An immediate unification against Keith “One Time” (or is it “Some Time”) Thurman might make sense if Thurman appears vulnerable in his return fight, but a prime Thurman’s combination of size and power might be biting off a bit more than “Bud” can chew in his second fight at the weight. Or is it?
The boxing world has been waiting to include Terence “Bud” Crawford in the mix of the elite welterweights for quite some time, as 147 has become one of the hottest divisions in the sport. And now they have it. “Bud” has kicked down the doors of the welterweight division in impressive fashion, but many questions still loom in terms of how he should proceed in unifying the division.Contact the Feature Writers