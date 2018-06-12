In the wake of Kim Kardashian’s meeting with Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice Reform there seemed to be an outpouring of praise on one side and on the other people like myself that believe Kim Kardashian’s meeting actually did more harm than good. Though my opinion is controversial, I believe I can explain in detail in order to better inform those that may not understand the pathology of “Racism in America”.
One of the many methods historically used to maintain a system of white supremacy is ignoring the voices of intelligent and articulate people that are able to provide clear specific and measurable changes that should be made to the criminal justice system. For example, Michelle Alexander is an American lawyer and Civil Rights activist that has examined the issues in the prison system and authored a book “The New Jim Crow” which explains in detail how injustice has occurred in the justice system since the inception of this county. Michelle uses empirical data and many examples to support each point.
She has worked hard since 2010 to educate and inform Americans about the historical realities of the system in America. Also, there are other authors and former prosecutors like Paul Butler Lawyer, Law Professor and the Author Of “Chockhold: Policing Black Men” and someone who has actually worked in the justice system and seen the inconsistencies firsthand. They are just a few examples of leaders and change agents that have worked hard for the black community to create change.
Now you might say J.G. the meeting resulted in the commuted sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender, a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with Trump. Johnson had already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders. People are thankful that this grandmother will be able to see her kids. Before I continue let me be clear this is a very good thing. Much like Kendall Jenner’s Controversial Pepsi commercial that depicted protesters of police violence drinking a Pepsi to “calm down” it painfully missed the mark on a pseudo positive message. And much like that commercial the Kardashian/Jenner clan has shown yet again that while they do not have an issue with dating or have children with black men, they still remain woefully ignorant about American social justice issues.
Again, you might ask J.G. if you admit Kim Kardashian’s gesture resulted in something good, then what is the problem? Because it’s a prime example of “White America” expecting “Black People” to be grateful for fixing an injustice that never should have happened. So, say thank you, but never ignore the bigger picture. This undermines black leadership and makes it seem as though Kim Kardashian West has some unique insight that opened a door that they could not. Kim did not ask to bring along an actual lawyer or a thoughtful leader on prison reform. In actuality, Kim offered no new information. Everything that she asked for is exactly what the black community has fought for, but we have been ignored.
This is part of the pattern of manufacturing white heroes while completely ignoring the voices of the oppressed. It’s as damaging as the original injustice. For any person of color or woman that has had an idea in the boardroom and been ignored only to have a white peer say the exact same thing later and take 100% percent of the credit you know exactly what I mean. Kim Kardashian West is not an expert on prison reform. She is a pretty girl with fame that Trump listened to and if that’s the criteria for getting things done, then this society is doomed because a lot of voices will be ignored.
In life, we must never mistake individuals acts for being systemic change. The exceptions to the rule are not the rule and small exceptions are not the norm. This means the exception of releasing one grandmother, given a horrible sentence, does not mean that Trump cares about black people or prison reform. If he cared he would have spoken to a thoughtful leader instead of a Kardashian. Sadly, those who are not smart enough to think deeper or discern the difference between an individual pardon and actual prison reform will use this as an opportunity to rally people to support Trump. I hope anyone that reads this article will understand that for every Alice Marie Johnson, there are 1000 other stories will go ignored.
To make things worse NFL players have taken knees for prison reform and police shootings, but they have been condemned by Trump and literally called “Sons-of-bitches” for their peaceful protest. More importantly people have died in prison or committed suicide from stress created while serving time for a crime they did not commit. So, no we will not praise Kim Kardashian West while NFL players are shunned and people of color die daily in defense of basic rights.
Also, a message to America don’t expect black people to be grateful for rights and fair treatment that we should have never been denied. Instead of looking at the people that question the motives of a man that has shown that he is constantly racist, take a hard look at how you see justice and equality because no one should be looking for a thank you if their heart is in the right place.
Remember we have 1 struggle. We are all in this together. Our collective rise is the demise of injustice! 1Luv!Contact the Feature Writers