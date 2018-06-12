This is the story about Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. They met in the early 40s when Dean was just a struggling singer and a couple of years before he met his Pardner Jerry Lewis who with Martin, became the biggest comedy team in history. Frank offered to help Dean with his singing career early on and though he really appreciated the offer, Dean said no thanks I would rather make it on my own. Many people believe that Dean and Frank met and started their friendship in 1958 when they made Some Came Running. However, that’s not true. They met over ten years earlier and were friends ever since.
Eventually becoming close as brothers in the 50s. Dean told Frank “I hear you are making a picture and need a guy that drinks, plays cards and goes out with women”. Frank said “I sure am” with Dean responding, “look no further, I’m your guy”. Frank responded with, well I’ll be darned, you are perfect for the role in Same Came Running. They had many enjoyable fun filled years as the Rat Pack and made 8 movies together. Two of them were cameo appearances, Dean did a cameo appearance in Frank’s movie Come Blow Your Horn as the bum on the street in 1963, which was a funny scene and Frank did a cameo appearance in Cannonball Run 2 in 1984. The rest where the beloved Rat Pack movies like Sergeant’s 3, 4 for Texas , Ocean’s 11, and Robin And the 7 Hoods and Marriage on the Rocks. Frank loved, admired and respected Dean because he was a guy that you couldn’t intimidate or walk over.
He would tell you exactly what he was going to do and what he wasn’t going to do. Sinatra and Martin had a wonderful love story built on admiration and respect. They were always together and they raised their families together. Their children were close as well. Dean and Frank also were part owners of the Sands Hotel and Casino and a couple of other real estate properties in Las Vegas. They both had gaming licenses and Dean still loved to be a dealer at the casinos on occasions. Once a dealer, always a dealer. One time when he was dealing in Las Vegas in the 60s, a couple of people asked him aren’t you Dean Martin? Dean would respond, “no I’m not” and everyone at the table would just keep playing until the next person was brave enough to ask the question again.
It was very funny! Some believe the two friends stopped talking to each other later in life, but that is not true. Sure, they didn’t hang out as much as when they were younger especially after Dean’s son died. Frank wanted to make his friend feel better so he got the Rat Pack back together for the 1988 tour, but Dean wasn’t up to it. His heart wasn’t in it he and he only agreed because Frank had asked him.
He was sick and just wanted to go home, but through it all they stayed connected. They would talk on the phone from time to time and hang out regularly. The last time they were out together was a year or so before Dean died. They got together for dinner at Dean’s favorite restaurant
Da Vinci and sadly, it would be the last time the two friends would see each other again.
The world lost Dean Martin on December 25, 1995 at the age of 78. But in those 78 years of life, Martin gave the world, his fans and so many others so much joy that today, he is still loved and fondly remembered.