By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
On May 12th we witnessed Vasyl Lomachenko put his bid in for placement on the mythical p4p list in Madison Square Garden against lightweight champion Jorge Linares. On June 9th Terence Crawford made his move to welterweight with a dominating performance over Jeff Horn to take his WBO title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. On June 16th it will be Errol Spence, JR.’s turn to throw his name in the hat for the best fighter in the world.
Errol “The Truth” Spence, JR., 23-0, 20 KO’s will be facing Carlos Ocampo, 22-0, 13 KO’s at The Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, Texas. This fight will be airing on Showtime. Although a win over Ocampo will not be a huge signature win for Spence, the way he wins and performs will be where the judgement lies or tells the “truth”. By all means Carlos Ocampo is meant to be a stepping stone and a chance for Errol to put his skills on display this Saturday night. Not only must Spence, JR. win but he is expected to do so in entertaining fashion.
This will be the first time Carlos Ocampo has fought outside of his home country of Mexico. It is also a major step up in competition for the 22-year-old. Outside of being the IBF mandatory for Errol Spence, JR. this fight probably wouldn’t be one anyone is interested in.
Errol Spence, JR. has went from a highly touted prospect, to a contender, and now world champion and holder of the IBF welterweight title. Spence, JR. has taken tough competition and turned them into easy work knocking out 20 of 23 opponents. He stopped Leonard Bundu, 33-1-2, 12 KO’s in the 6th round that had never been stopped before. Spence, JR. also stopped Kell Brook, 36-2, 26 KO’s for only the second time in his career, first time being against middleweight champion “GGG”. Last time out Spence, JR. battered and stopped Lamont Peterson, 35-4-1, 17 Ko’s for only the second time in his career.
Spence, JR., now 28 years old is entering the prime of his career. I expect Spence, JR. to show that he is the man to beat in the welterweight division with an even quicker stoppage of Ocampo then Terence had over Horn. Although it would be tough to be more technically sound then Terence, it is possible to be more dominate and over powering. Ocampo may not be an equal level of opposition as Horn, but an early stoppage could equal the playing field of accomplishment.
I expect Spence, JR. to come out relaxed as he normally does and not push the action too early. I also expect for Spence, JR. to find his openings early and capitalize soon after. Too big, too strong, and too many levels apart for this fight to go into the later rounds. I don’t expect this fight to see the 7th round. If Spence, JR. pushes on the gas early, we may not see the 3rd round. Hopefully we have enough time to see if the few flaws Spence, JR. has been diminishing even more. The “truth” will be told this Saturday in Dallas, Texas.