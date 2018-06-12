Terence Crawford is a modern day marvel in the boxing world and few outside of faithful boxing fans truly appreciate what we are witnessing. He has become the first undisputed champion in 20 years and moved up his very next fight to conquer yet another weight class. You would think his paycheck would reflect each milestone. He earned 3 million dollars for his fight with Jeff Horn, a fighter that was supremely outclassed, but with the milestone achievement and the backing of an entire country this should have been a bigger fight. The choice to air the fight only on the ESPN app seems to be an even bigger disservice. Milestones are only important if people are able to witness greatness in the making.
The poor promotions and lackluster discussion about Crawford is often dismissed as normal business as usual, but there are two glaring problems that can’t be ignored. One is the incredible promotion of Vasyl Lomachenko an incredible boxer that is often hyped as the #1 pound for pound in the world even by his own promoter who compared him to Muhammad Ali. That is one hell of a praise, but the problem remains Terence Crawford has the exact same promoter. The second is Vasyl actually said Terence Crawford is #1. While the Lomachenko Vs Linares fight was made visible to millions, Crawford’s last fight required an app with internet access and a smart TV or computer. How is this promoting your fighter’s interest?
Terence fearlessly united the super lightweight division he immediately knew it was not enough. He wanted more and challenged himself immediately to step up in weight. The welterweight division is one of the most exciting in boxing. Mega fights such as Crawford Vs Errol Spence, JR. are a possibility for the future but in order for destiny to arrive and Crawford to achieve the level of fame he deserves now just maybe the time to step out o the shadows of Top Rank. Bob Arum clearly does not have Terence Crawford as his main priority. This is literally history repeating itself. Floyd Mayweather, JR. paid $750,000 to get out of his contract in 2006, and it made him hundreds of millions. With Top Rank, Floyd knew that he was his loudest advocate and if that is the standard than why would any boxer need a promoter.
Terence Crawford is a great guy and a humanitarian. Contrary to what most people believe about Floyd he was a very quiet humble and giving man early in his career. It was the experience of being minimized by Top Rank that made him realize “Money” Mayweather was the only way to make the most of his career. Terence Crawford is a family man, but it might be time to be a business man. A boxer’s greatest resources are time and money. Crawford may be wasting his time and losing money. It’s time for the big paychecks. I know some of you may not agree, but I will leave you with this one question. How can a boxer be the greatest when his manager is standing between him and history?
Think about it…Contact the Feature Writers