By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
This morning, David Haye has released an official statement to announce his retirement from the sport of boxing. Although it had previously been reported that he was retiring, today see’s the official announcement of that intention.
After an enthralling career, of which Haye has described as being of “two halves”, the Londoner’s body can no longer hold up to the rigours of training camps and nor can it performance in the way it once did.
In a professional career that spanned 16 years and 32 professional fights – the “Hayemaker” conquered and unified the Cruiserweight division, before taking on the freak of nature that is Nikolay Valuev, in his bid to become a World Heavyweight Champion.
Much to the surprise of the world, David Haye dethroned “The Russian Giant” via majority decision as he acted out the story of David Vs Goliath. However, after winning the heavyweight world title, Haye’s body was never quite the same again and this is where all of the problems that plagued the second half of David Haye’s career began to come into the picture.
Whatever your opinion may be of David Haye, there is no denying that in his prime he was a tremendous athlete, an exciting fighter and a world class finisher. Regarded as one of the biggest punchers of his time, with a record that only further suggests that (26 out of 28 wins by KO/TKO). Haye gave boxing fans value for money, a lot of entertainment and took on some big names in the process.
In this morning’s article by ‘The Boxing News’ – you can find Haye’s full statement where he details all of his physical limitations and injuries that plagued the latter stages of his career.
I would personally, like to wish David Haye all he best in his retirement and to congratulate him on an inspiring career, of which I will always look back on with fond memories!