Joe Lipsey turned professional on Nov. 28, 1988. He scored a first round tko over Willie Patterson, and went on a streak of devastation.
He knocked out his first 8 opponents before running into a very tough Rick Haynes who survived 6 painful rounds with Lipsey, but lost a unanimous decision. Two fights later, Lipsey got a rematch with Haynes, who proved to be as tough as ever, it took 8 rounds for Joe to finally stop him, but he did stop him.
He continued his knockout streak, and took an impressive record of 15-0, 14 ko’s into his battle with former Ohio State Middleweight Champion – Sanderline Williams (24-14-1, 14 ko). Lipsey won an impressive decision victory after 8 rounds. It was a true “crossroads” fight, while Williams retired after the bout, Lipsey was now moved from “prospect” to “contender” for a Middleweight Title.
The competition level was bumped up, and Lipsey was up to the task. He vanquished Randy Williams (22-4), Tyrone Trice (42-8), and unbeaten Derrick Rolon (18-0).
He tko’d Denver’s Jerome Hill (14-5-1) in 8 rounds, and former California State Welterweight Champion – Kenny Lopez (20-13-1) in 3 rounds. He then stopped undefeated Derrick James (10-0, 5 ko) in a battle of the unbeaten at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV.
Joe Lipsey was now undefeated, and world ranked. He was named as the challenger for Bernard Hopkins IBF Middleweight Title, and took one more tune-up bout disposing of James Gatlin in 3 rounds.
March 16, 1996 was the date, and Joe Lipsey returned to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for a shot at the IBF Middleweight Championship of the world. The bout was billed as the semi-main event to the Mike Tyson/Frank Bruno rematch.
Lipsey entered the bout with a record of 25-0, 20 ko’s. Bernard Hopkins was 28-2-1, 21 ko’s and it was a highly anticipated match.
Hopkins was on fire that night, and he proved that he was a huge step up in class for the talented and powerful challenger. Hopkins stopped Lipsey at 2:50 of round 4 to retain his middleweight title.
This was another “crossroads” fight, but this time, it would be Joe who, for whatever reason, would call it a career and make this IBF Title challenge his final pro fight. Bernard Hopkins would go on to defend that title belt 20 times! Then would go on to gain Light Heavyweight championships and become one of boxing’s legends.
Joe “Sledgehammer” Lipsey fought as a professional for 8 years and brought excitement to the ring each time out. He finished with a pro record of: 25 wins, 1 defeat, with 20 wins by knockout.
