After a busy weekend of boxing, we will have another great boxing card in store this coming weekend. The event will take place at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas and we will get to see the return of Errol Spence, JR. Also WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Daniel Roman will be making his third defense of the title in the co-feature. Showtime will be televising this event and it will be a triple header. Before those two fights take place, the opening bout will feature the exciting Adrian Granados from Chicago, IL.
Adrian “Tigre” Granados, 18-6-2, 12 KO’s, is making his return back to the ring and we should be excited. The last time we saw Granados was back in November of last year, when he faced off with Shawn Porter in a Welterweight fight. Even though Granados came up short in the decision, he gave Porter all he can handle in a classic slugfest. Granados, who was once a former sparring partner of the great Juan Manuel Marquez, is looking to get back in the win column and showcase that he is still one of the top fighters out there today.
Granados has had his ups and downs in his career, but the 28 year old is not finished yet. Granados is still in his prime and his record is a lot better than people might give him credit for. If you look at the blemishes on Granados record, they were all close decisions. You can make a case that Granados won some of those fights. He has gotten bad decisions which should have gone his way. The Kermit Cintron fight is one example where he should have won the fight. Most recently he should have gotten the decision against Adrien Broner, however Broner was awarded a hometown decision. Granados has had tough luck throughout his career, but that has not discouraged him one bit.
Granados will be returning back to the Junior Welterweight division, which I believe is his best weight. He had one of his best wins there back in 2015 when he defeated Amir Imam. Granados was a huge underdog in the fight and Imam was supposed to be the next big star in that division. After being dropped in the 1st round, Granados came back in the fight with a lot of heart and stopped Imam in the 8th round.
For his return, Granados will be facing off with dangerous southpaw Javier Fortuna, 33-2-1, 23 KO's, from the Dominican Republic. Fortuna is a former WBA Super Featherweight Champion and will be making his Junior Welterweight debut against Granados. Earlier this year, Fortuna was unsuccessful in securing the Lightweight title against Robert Easter, JR., but gave a competitive fight. We can expect fireworks when these two fighters clash and could be the fight of the night. Should Granados win this weekend, this will put him back in the mix as one of the top fighters in the junior welterweight division. Granados is an exciting fighter that shows a lot of toughness in the ring, which is why he is a fan favorite. Tune in to the opening bout on Saturday, you don't want to miss it.