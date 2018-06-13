David “The Hayemaker” Haye, 28-4, 26 KO’s, called it a career earlier today. His retirement comes on the heels of a second straight technical knockout loss to Tony Bellew. The Bermondsey, London, native will best be remembered as one of boxing’s most charismatic stars. He was a legit monster at cruiserweight winning a WBA, WBC, and WBO world cruiserweight title.
After moving up to heavyweight, he peaked in popularity while talking his way into a word heavyweight title shot against them long reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko. His following fight, a 2012 stoppage over Dereck Chisora, was the last we saw of the version of Haye we came to know. Like many boxers, he came out of retirement in 2016 and racked up two wins before stepping in with Bellew for their first fight in 2011.
This version of Haye was a shell of his former self but he did show that he had matured. Unfortunately, age comes with injuries and him being plagued with multiple injuries over the last several years essentially sealed his fate. He’s recently been seen commentating on a number of Fight broadcastings in the U.K. As far as talking, he does it very well. May his career continue to be fruitful in that regard.Contact the management team