It’s been a busy week for boxing with big fights, big comebacks and big news so let’s have a look at just some of the news which has made for headline reading….
Tyson Fury’s Return
Tyson Fury returned to action this past Saturday and sometimes you have a fight which leaves fans wanting more – usually for good reasons because of the entertainment and action provided by the fighters, in this case it left fans wanting more because Fury’s opponent, Sefer Sefari decided he wanted to stop boxing after round four and promptly quit! The fans would be well within their rights for demanding more from the fight, after such a long layoff Tyson Fury himself would have either wanted a few more rounds to knock the rust off, or a few big punches to knock his opponent out.
The clearly over matched and undersized opponent to the 6’9 former World Champion never looked threatening and before Fury had a chance to get the engine going, Sefari decided enough was enough and called the fight off. It’s little wonder that Fury showed more interest in the fight occurring outside the ring amongst the crowd than his own fight.
Crawford Still No.1?
Terence Crawford is many people’s no.1 pound for pound fighter in boxing. When you watch Lomachenko fight, you think maybe ‘Hi-Tech’ is the best, then you watch Crawford fight and think well actually, ‘Bud’ is still number one. Against the WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, Crawford stepped into the division for the first time and left his footprint in the class with a clinical display in which he thoroughly outclassed the Australian. The fight was not close at any point and Crawford looked in complete command every step of the way. The end came in round nine with yet another great finish from Crawford who is showing much like the man his promoter Bob Arum compared him with (Sugar Ray Leonard), that he has the killer instinct and closes the show whenever he smells blood. Whoever you favour as the best fighter in the world, Loma or Crawford, there really is little between them. The boxing world will certainly be keeping a close eye on who Crawfords next opponent will be.
David Haye Finally Calls Time on His Career
After a couple of abysmal performances against Tony Bellew, David Haye has finally seen the light and decided to bring down the curtain on his boxing career. Hayes body, as well as his punch resistance just wasn’t up to par in his last few bouts and Bellew exposed Haye for what he was, a shot fighter looking for a pay day.
Hopefully though, fans will not remember Haye for those performances but for a fine career which proved he was one of the best boxers to have ever come from the country. At his best Haye was one of the most exciting and entertaining boxers in the world. His traits included speed, power, elusiveness and explosiveness which led to Haye becoming one of only two men to have unified the cruiserweight world titles and then go onto become a heavyweight champion, the only other man was Evander Holyfield – esteemed company indeed! Here’s wishing Haye’s next move proves as successful as his boxing career.
Golovkin Declines Golden Boy Terms For Canelo Rematch
Middleweight King Triple G has reportedly declined an offer to fight Canelo Alvarez in their rematch, turning down a split of 57.5% – 42.5% in Canelo’s favor. This was a higher split than Golovkin accepted for their first bout but the circumstances now are different and I am of the opinion that “GGG” has made the right decision. Golovkin missed out on a lot of money due to Canelo’s suspension through no fault of his own. There is also the cloud hanging over his head fighting against a ‘tainted’ boxer. Canelo is an extremely talented fighter and without doubt one of the best fighters on the planet, after failing a drugs test, I’m not sure any fighter would want to risk their health against him without being properly compensated, fighting Canelo would be difficult enough, when you have doubts about his drug use, the mindset just is not going to be right heading into the fight. Golovkin deserves the split he is asking, which is 50-50, let’s not also forget he holds numerous world titles in the middleweight division.
