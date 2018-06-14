D.J. Fontana (Dominic Joseph) the long time drummer for the legendary Elvis Presley died yesterday at the age of 87. Fontana’s son David announced the drummer’s death on Facebook, writing, “My Dad passed away in his sleep at 9:33 tonight. He was very comfortable with no pain. I will post more tomorrow when I have more information. We ask for privacy at this time. Thank you for your love and prayers.”
Fontana played with the King of Rock and Rock Roll Elvis Presley for 14 years, accompanying him on over 460 cuts for RCA including rock and roll standards like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog” and “Jailhouse Rock.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Fontana Family in their time of grief.
