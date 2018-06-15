By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
With the second fight between “GGG” and Canelo now agreed and due to take place on September 15th, it looks like Billy Joe Saunders has missed out on his opportunity to land a career high payday and huge showdown, with the Kazakh Warrior – Gennady Golovkin.
According to the managing director of K2 promotions, Tom Loeffler, a fight between GGG and BJS was scheduled to take place on the 25th August. However, after receiving a very strong offer from Golden Boy Promotions, the fight between Golovkin and Saunders was scrapped. In favour of a rematch with the red-headed Mexican.
Some will say that this is a form of karma, which Saunders deserves for pulling out of two consecutive fights with Martin Murray…
Whilst this is easy for boxing fans to say, it’s also put a massive spanner in the works for BJS and his own career as this is another opportunity for a career defining fight, that’s passed him by.
However, money and legacy are two of the biggest influencers in the sport of boxing. And, with this is mind, Triple G was offered an almost 50/50 split with Canelo for the rematch. As well as the opportunity to prove his dominance as a middleweight; so the rematch is undoubtedly, the Kazahk’s best option.
Both in terms of his legacy and his bank balance!
Saunders on the other hand, will be left waiting and frustrated, as he will have missed out on a career highest pay day. Not only this, but his long period of inactivity will surely be frustrating him as he wants to be in the ring, showing his skills and picking up more titles.
Whether or not Saunders ever gets a shot at fighting Golovkin or Canelo, only time will tell, but for now he’s missed out once again.
If he holds onto his WBO world title for the time being, then I’m sure he will face the winner of the Canelo Vs “GGG” rematch next year. Providing agreements can be made.
If Saunders doesn’t end up fighting either of these men, I’d like to see him box Daniel Jacobs – if he can pick up the vacant IBF middleweight world title. This could make things even more interesting within the middleweight division and would surely set up a showdown for unification in the future.
In the mean-time, we all have the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to look forward to, which is the real fight that fans want to see!Contact the Feature Writers