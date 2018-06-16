M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Damir Ismagulov defeated the original title-holder in their weight class, Artem Damkowsky, to retain his title in this evening’s M-1 Challenge 94: Battle in the Heart of the Continent main event in Orenburg, Russia.
Ismagulov (16-2-0), fighting out of Russian, won by way of a first-round technical knockout when the referee stopped the fight due to an injury suffered by Damkowsky (22-10-0), of Belarus.
In the co-featured event, Russian lightweight prospect Roman Bogatov kept his undefeated pro record intact (6-0), in addition to graduating to contender, when he upset former M-1 Challenge title challenger Raul Tutarauli (18-5-0), of Georgia.
Russian middleweight Valery “The Russian Hammer” Myasnikov (13-1-1) won a majority decision over his countryman, Mikhail Ragozin (11-4-0), Russian welterweight Maksim Grabovich (8-5-0) took a unanimous decision from Finland’s Juho Valamaa (15-5-0), and Brazilian lightweight Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (20-5-0) took care of previously unbeaten Baktybek Uku Oktom (4-1-0), of Kyrgyzstan, when the latter’s corner halted the action after one round.
On the preliminary card, Brazilian heavyweight Marcus “Montanha” Vinicius Lopes (13-6-0) and Russian Asioya Kluytiova (1-0-0) both used ground-and-pound attacks to win their matches, respectively, against Russian Maksin Yakobyuk (2-1-0) in the second found and Zejna “Sei” Krantic (0-2-0) in the third round of a rare M-1 female fight.
Russian flyweight Kirill “Forma” Fomenkov (4-1-0) used a rear naked choke to submit Bulgarian Dimirar Kostov (9-6-0) in the opening round, as did French featherweight Soiksavanh “Yoda” Khampasath (11-9-1) versus Gegham Vardanyan (4-1-0), of Armenia.
Russian middleweight Vladimir Trusov (2-0-0) won a unanimous decision over Leonardo “Pitbull” Sinis (8-3-1), of Greece.
MAIN CARD
MAIN EVENT – M-1 CHALLENGE LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Damir Ismagulov (16-2-0, M-1: 10-1-0), Champion, Russia
WTKO1 (referee stoppage due to injury / 3:53)
Artem Damkovsky (22-11-0, M-1: 13-8-0), Belarus
(Ismagulov retained M-1 Challenge lightweight title)
CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS
Roman Bogatov (6-0-0, M-1: 5-0-0), Russia
WSUB2 (von flue choke / 3:05)
Raul Tutarauli (18-5-0, M-1: 6–0), Georgia
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Valery Myasnikov (13-1-1, M-1: 4-1-2), Russia
WDEC3
Mikhail Ragozin (11-4-0, M-1: 3-2-0), Russia
LIGHTWEIGHTS
Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (20-5-0, M-1: 4-2-0), Brazil
WTKO1 (corner stoppage / 5:00)
Baktybek Ulu Oktom (4-1-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Kyrgyzstan
WELTERWEIGHTS
Juho Valamaa (15-4-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Finland
Maksim Grabovich (7-5-0, M-1: 4-3-0), Russia
PRELIMINARY CARD
HEAVYWEIGHTS
Marcus Vinicius Lopes (13-6-0, M-1: 32-1-0), Brazil
WTKO2 (ground-and-pound stoppage / 4:54_
Maksim Yakobyuk (2-1-0, M-1: 2-1-0-), Russia
MIDDLEWEIGHTS
Vladimir Trusov (2-0-0, M-1: 2-0-0), Russia
WDEC3
Leonardo Sinis (8-3-1, M-1: 0-1-0), Greece
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Souksavanh Khampasath (10-9-1, M-1: 0-0-0), France
WSUB1 (rear naked choke / 3:08)
Gegham Vardanyan (4-0-0, M-1: 0-0-0), Armenia
FLYWEIGHTS
Kirill Fomenkov (4-1-0, M-1: 1-0-0), Russia
WSUB1 (rear naked choke / 315)
Dimirar Kostov (9-6-0, M-1: 0-2-0), Bulgaria
FEMALE CATCHWEIGHT
Asiya Kluytova (1-0-0, M-1: 12-0-0), Russia
WTKO3 (ground-and-ground stoppage / 4:22)
Zeina “Sei” Krantic (0-2-0, M-1: 0-1-0), Spain