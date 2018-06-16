RSR readers in this column, we will be talking about all sixteen Martin & Lewis movies that were made. It’s been reported that Martin didn’t care for these movies, but us fans sure did! A couple of these movies were made in the same year. What is awesome is they squeezed in sixteen movies over a ten year period while they were also making TV shows, doing stage appearances and commercials. Dean recorded all the songs he sung in the Martin and Lewis movies for Capitol Records from 1949 to 1956 with them being distributed by Paramount Pictures.
Their first movie was “My Friend Irma” in 1949. Number 2 was “My friend Irma Goes West” in 1950. Both the original and sequel are about a dizzy blonde (Marie Wilson) and her level-headed roommate (Diana Lynn) having men trouble. When Irma’s beau (John Lund) begins promoting a would-be singer and his friend played by Dean and Jerry. The 3rd movie was “At War With The Army” in 1950. When former business partners Vic Puccinelli (Dean Martin) and Alvin Korwin (Jerry Lewis) enlist in the U.S. Army, they have different opinions about the war. The 4th movie was “That’s My Boy” made in 1951.
Junior Jackson (Jerry Lewis) is the nerdy son of a former All-American football hero, Jarring Jack Jackson (Eddie Mayehoff). Junior has no interest in sports at all, but his dad has other plans. In exchange for free tuition to college, Bill Baker (Dean Martin) makes a deal with Jarring Jack to turn his son into a football star. The 5th movie is “Sailors Beware” was made in 1952. At a Navy recruitment center, allergy-prone Melvin Jones (Jerry Lewis) and suave singer Al Crowthers (Dean Martin), who has bum knees, fret about being accepted. But both men pass and are sent to a San Diego training base. This movie is so hilarious.
The 6th movie “Jumping Jacks” was made in 1952. This is also another Army movie comedy which is very funny. The 7th movie “The Stooge” was made also in 1952. It was one of their best movies and it was Jerry’s favorite movie of all of them. This movie was about an egotistical vaudevillian Bill Miller who basks in the limelight with his successful musical-comedy act, but his success is due to his unheralded sidekick. The 8th movie was “Scared Stiff” made in 1953.
I just love this movie because it truly is so fun and hilarious! My favorite part is when Jerry emulates Carmen Miranda who made her last appearance on film in it. It’s a horror comedy an accident-prone busboy Myron Mertz (Jerry Lewis) and his suave nightclub-crooner pal, Larry Todd (Dean Martin), getting caught up in both a gangland slaying and a mystery involving the comely Mary Carroll (Lizabeth Scott). She has just inherited an island castle off the coast of Cuba that her lawyer, Cortega (George Dolenz), insists is overrun with ghosts and zombies. Attempting to save Mary from a mysterious stranger who wants her dead, Myron and Larry sail with her to Cuba. It’s also a remake of Bob Hope’s movie Ghost Breakers 1940. The 9th movie was “The Caddy” made in 1953.
A golfer (Dean Martin) and a caddy (Jerry Lewis) land in show business after getting kicked out of professional golf. The 10th movie was “Money from Home” made in 1953. The comedy was the first for the Martin and Lewis movies to be shot in color and was their only film in 3-D. A gambler outwits gangsters with his country cousin, who poses as a British horse jockey, however budding romances complicate the situation. The 11th movie was “Living it Up” made in 1954. After accidentally receiving a lethal dose of radiation near the Los Alamos nuclear test site, railroad attendant Homer Flagg (Jerry Lewis) has only weeks to live. Scrappy newspaper reporter Wally Cook (Janet Leigh) wants to bring the small-town boy to New York to live his final days in luxury while she reports on his bravery. Homer’s doctor, Steve Harris (Dean Martin), has learned his patient isn’t about to die, but his attraction to the beautiful Wally causes him to keep that a secret. The 12th movie “3 Ring Circus” also made in 1954. Two ex-GIs (Dean Martin & Jerry Lewis) play Jerry and Pete who are two friends with no money and looking for jobs. They finally find one as circus assistants to a trapeze artist and lion tamer. The film also stars Zsa Zsa Gabor. Due to unknown reasons, the film remains the only Martin and Lewis film without a home DVD release from Paramount Pictures. It’s believed there are copyright issues to one of Dean’s big songs in the movie “It’s a Big Wide Wonderful World” that’s why the movie hasn’t been released on DVD, but it’s just a theory.
The 13th movie “You’re Never Too Young” was made in 1955. When a barber’s assistant Wilbur (Jerry Lewis) unwittingly becomes involved in a heist, he tries to get away by train. He is unaware that gangster Noonan (Raymond Burr) has slipped a stolen diamond into his pocket. Unable to pay the fare, Wilbur dresses up as a young boy and sits with teacher Nancy (Diana Lynn). When one of Nancy’s colleagues sees Wilbur, she concludes that Nancy is cheating on Bob (Dean Martin), her fiancé. Wilbur remains disguised to prove Nancy’s innocence and evade Noonan. The 14th movie “Artists and Models” was also made in 1955. The unsuccessful painter Rick Todd (Dean Martin) uses the dreams of his comic book fan roommate Eugene (Jerry Lewis) who narrates comic book stories in his dreams as the basis for a successful comic book.
The film also stars Dorothy Malone, Eva Gabor, Shirley MacLaine and Anita Ekberg. The 15th movie “Pardners” was made in 1956. It’s a comedy western. A New York playboy (Jerry Lewis) goes west with a prize bull and the foreman of his father’s Ranch (Dean Martin). The Last Martin and Lewis movie was “Hollywood Or Bust” made in 1956. Due to a scam that fell through, gambler Steve Wiley (Dean Martin) finds himself on a road trip to California with film fanatic Malcolm Smith (Jerry Lewis) and his Great Dane, Mr. Bascom. Steve is on the run from his debt to Bookie Benny (Maxie Rosenbloom), and Malcolm is trying to meet actress Anita (Anita Ekberg). Soon, they are joined by singer Terry Roberts (Pat Crowley), who’s on her way to Las Vegas.
As Steve falls for Terry, he tries to figure out how to pay back his debtors. This is a great last movie for the great comedy duo. Here are a few of the songs that were featured in the movies. “I Don’t care If The Sun Don’t Shine” from “Scared Stiff”. “Just for Fun” from “My Friend Irma” “Tonda Wanda Hoy” from “At War With The Army”. “A Girl Named Mary And A Boy Named Bill” from “The Stooge”. “I Know A Dream When I See One” from “Jumping Jacks”. “Baby Obey Me” from “My Friend Irma Goes West”. “That’s Amore” from “The Caddy”. “Ev’ry Street’s A Boulevard” from “Living it Up”.
I love each and every movie. They couldn’t be more highly recommended because they truly are fun and hilarious.