By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
My dad once told me “the squeaky wheel gets the grease”, along with “a closed mouth doesn’t get fed. Both sayings have similar meanings and both sayings suggest speaking the hell up! These sayings were also necessary for “GGG” in negotiations for the Canelo rematch. It was time for Gennady Golovkin, 38-0-1, 34 KO’s to cause a very uncomfortable squeak that could not be ignored, which he did. Now, his mouth is open, and he will be fed.
The truth is these guys need each other. There is not a back up payday that could compare for Canelo or “GGG”. Canelo could have fell back and fought Danny Jacobs for a quarter of this payday if lucky and do about 300,000 PPV buys. Golovkin could have fought Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO title and maybe earned 4-5 million dollars, opposed to the possible 30-40 million for this rematch with Canelo.
The other truth is, it was a risk to push the envelope, but hey it’s only stationary. A 35% cut for “GGG” was an insult. Yes, Canelo is the bigger draw. Canelo was also gifted a draw, failed the drug test that threw off the May 5th rematch and inadvertently caused Gennady to be stripped of his IBF middleweight title.
Some people thought Golovkin’ s 50/50 demand was ridiculous. I say good for you. You asked for it, and you have every right to. Gennady Golovkin is the middleweight champion and was the one that fought on May 5th because he played by the rules. The mythical A-side fighter sometimes needs to understand he is still only one half of the product, even if his smoke has a little more stench.
While were at it, lets address one more thing. This idea that Gennady Golovkin was “ducking” Derevyanchenko is nothing short of preposterous. He was still in negotiations for a rematch with Canelo Alvarez that has an upside of 8 figures plus. It made no sense to fight a guy with only 12 fights, none of those 12 opponents have even been heard of outside of hardcore boxing fans. Also, would be making less than 10% of the potential Canelo rematch had no enticement.
Gennady Golovkin and Tom Loeffler decided to play poker and knew they had a strong hand. Oscar De La Hoya pretended to have a royal flush but was only bluffing. He had the wild card but not much more. When it came time to anti up, its not worth flipping the table when your stack is sitting in the middle and everyone knows it. There is no where to hide now, on September 15th we are going to see the cards. I just hope the judges don't have any tricks up their sleeves.