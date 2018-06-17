By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
Unbeaten Josh Kelly of the UK once again showed the boxing world why he’s regarded as one of boxing’s hottest young prospects with a dominant stoppage over the 14-2, 8 KO’s Commonwealth welterweight champion, Kris George.
Kelly improved to 7-0, 5 KO’s with the victory after George’s corner refused to send their man out for the 8th, which was the correct decision. Kelly had the clear upper hand in every round, and after the 3rd it appeared that George injured his right hand as he was throwing it sparingly. By the 7th round, it became abundantly clear that George was a one-armed fighter in there against the already superior Kelly, and by then the fight had evolved into target practice for the British prospect.
Kris George, who runs a fish and tackle store back in his native land of Australia, certainly wasn’t shy in fishing for opportunities in the early going as he took the fight to Kelly in spurts and occasionally landed noteworthy right hands and counter left hooks upstairs. However, Kelly remained the complete ring general whether he was circling around George or cutting off the ring, and Josh displayed eye-opening hand-speed and unorthodox combinations that were somewhat reminiscent of what his idol Roy Jones, JR. early in his career.
The 24 year old Kelly and his promoter Eddie Hearn have both been very ambitious in taking chances so early in the amateur standout’s career, which only begun 14 months ago. Not only have all of Kelly’s opponents had strong, winning records (which is not always the case for young prospects, even Floyd Mayweather, JR.), but Kelly already has recorded a dominant victory over former IBF 154-pound champion Carlos Molina. Anytime a fighter with less than a year of professional experience goes up against a former world champion, you know it wasn’t the promoter’s original idea. No promoter in his/her right mind would make such a bold move. It lies solely in the fighter’s discretion to force his/her promoter’s hand in taking that kind of risk – just as Vasiliy Lomachenko pushed Bob Arum to do 5 years earlier – and it shows that Kelly is supremely confident in his ability at such an early stage of his career.
Kelly’s confidence is especially evident inside of the ring as well, as he frequently fights with both hands below his waist and chooses to lead with quick, leaping punches that most of his opponents haven’t been able to keep up with. However, it remains to be seen how Kelly’s chin will hold up against more seasoned opposition that may be able to time his advances with accurate counters, and more importantly, it will be important to see how such a young talent makes adjustments if presented with this adversity. With the rate at which his career is advancing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kelly face some serious adversity sooner than later, especially given how frequently the young prospect steps in the ring.
Regardless of how Kelly’s career materializes from this point forward, I think there’s one thing most fans can agree on. When this kid is fighting, we’re watching!Contact the Feature Writers