By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Last night in front of a pro Spence, JR. home crowd in Dallas, Texas, Carlos Ocampo was brought in to testify. In front of 14,000 plus fans and broadcasted on Showtime Ocampo took the stand and said under oath, I cannot tell a lie, Errol Spence, JR. is the “Truth”. The jury returned after only 1 rounds with little deliberation and the verdict was in. Errol “The Truth” Spence, JR. is the king of the hill at the welterweight division.
Errol Spence, JR., 24-0, 21 Ko’s defeated Carlos Ocampo, 22-1, 13 Ko’s in round only 1 rounds. Don’t get it twisted, it was a statement. He is a monster and not even the giants that normally invade the cowboys stadium can deny it. I expected a first half knockout. I considered a 1st round knockout at +1800. I should have laid some bread on it. I could have paid the water bill.
It started slow. I almost doubted my original intuition. Then out of nowhere came a body shot that changed the trajectory of the welterweight division. It didn’t take 9 rounds to defeat a hyped up horn. It took 3 minutes to destroy an entire career. There is a lot of power and personality that is driving this train.
Not only does he not lie, but he only displays the truth. It was an uneventful 3-minute fight that ended with the alpha in the division. He is too big for the welterweight division. Terence Crawford is the only one that can even call the fans attention for competition. Errol did
what he was supposed to do, give us nothing to critique. You win Errol, it’s strap season.