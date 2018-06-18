Al Pacino fans are going to take this one hard. Long time Pacino producer of such films as “Serpico,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” “Scarface” and “Sea of Love,” died yesterday. He was 92. His wife Cornelia told NBC 4 he died of a cerebral hemorrhage.
As the producer of “Dog Day Afternoon,” he shared a best picture nomination in 1976 along with Pacino who received a best actor nomination.
Bregman, who is credited with discovering Pacino in an Off Broadway play, was the personal and business manager not only for Pacino and Alan Alda but also at various times for Barbra Streisand, Woody Allen, Faye Dunaway, Candice Bergen and Bette Midler.
Bregman a man who Pacino always credited and admired over the years also helped Al land his first starring role in a feature film “Panic in Needle Park,” made in 1971. It was a movie that he beat actor Robert De Niro out for the lead role.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Bregman Family in their time of grief.