By Danielle Sobelman
Never in a million years would any of us imagine that Donald J. Trump would become the next President of the United States. When he made his announcement on his intention to run for President, I laughed and stated, “I bet he wouldn’t make it through the primaries. I had been a fan of his show, “The Apprentice” and would get excited when during the opening sequence the O’Jay’s song,” For the Love of Money” would come on. Now here we are a year in and half into what I call the “Great American Nightmare”. Never in American history have we had an American President respect world leaders that are dictators and attack our allies. Never in American history have we had a President to do a full-on attack on the freedom of the press, immigrants, or democracy itself.
On the night of November 8, 2016, while the returns came in my mother and I were joking “If Trump becomes President, “I bet our behinds will be back on the Plantation”. Little did I know, this is coming close to reality. Since Donald J. Trump has become President, being a “White Supremacist” is acceptable. Despite the fact that a young woman was run down and killed during the Charlottesville incident Trump said, “there were ‘Fine People’ on both sides” for the United States to hear along with, the entire world. Now people with racist tendencies feel empowered to attack people of color. As a mother of biracial children this breaks my heart. Now the Trump Administration is using systematic racism to separate illegal immigrants and even the ones with asylum status from their children. They plan on putting these children, some who are infants in proposed tent cities. This brings up images in my mind of the Japanese Internment Camps during World War II, a very dark period in American history.
Never has a President blatantly lied to the American people. When Trump tells the lies he tells, he uses this deflecting tactic in hopes the American people are too dumb and too stupid to realize what he is doing. After all, he is a “really smart guy” by his own estimation and the rest of us are not. His attack on the free press is a page out the tactics of Adolf Hitler. He has hopes that the American people will listen and kiss his ring and love him for it. He seems to have a hatred for democracy. He seems to forget he works for the American people, this not the Trump Organization. As President, you are held accountable for your actions and hopefully eventually the will of the people will prevail.
Each afternoon after I wake up (I work some nights as a nurse), it seems I am waking up to a nightmare. That is why I titled my first article on Ringside Report “The Great American Nightmare – The Presidency of Donald J. Trump”. I have the bad habit of keeping the television on while I sleep for white noise. In my sleep, I hear of all the awful things that the Trump Administration has been doing that day. It is never ending. When I do wake up I have a hard time believing what I have been hearing. It’s almost like we are living in an alternative universe. I wake up to the unimaginable image of an American President saluting a North Korean General and that same American President singing the praises of a dictator of that same nation who has the most horrendous human rights violations in recent history. What are we, the American people to do? Can our nation survive the damage that Trump has done that will take years to undo?
What is the most important thing to do is vote! Many may not believe it, but your vote is your voice and if you want that voice, heard exercise your right to vote. My grandmother taught me the importance of voting. The main reason why Donald J. Trump rose to the Office of President of the United States was the fact that many people didn’t think he had a chance to win. Many argue that the electoral college was the reason he won. Yes, that is true, however if enough people had come out to vote like they should have, he would have not had a chance to win that as well. So now we must end this “Great American Nightmare” and vote in our primaries and general elections this year. Hopefully this tide will change and that a new Congress will have the courage to stand up to this bully. This country was founded as a democracy and I don’t want to read in the history books years from now on how this was once a great democracy.Contact the Feature Writers