By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
One of the 4 fighting brothers from Liverpool, known as “The Smith Brothers”, has announced his retirement as a professional fighter. That brother being the oldest – Paul Smith Jnr.
Paul “Smigga” Smith, JR., retires with a record of 38 career victories and 7 defeats, with several titles and a few world title challenges to compliment this winning record.
Most American’s probably know Paul Smith best for when he came in well over the weight to fight Andre Ward at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. A fight in which Smith was never considered to be a serious threat but as a proud, working class Liverpudlian he went out there and gave it his best shot against arguably, one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of his generation.
Paul, like his other 3 younger brothers, won the British title. Before losing it to current World champion, James DeGale back in 2010. After losing to DeGale, Smith, JR. endeavored to win the British title back, alongside the Commonwealth strap but was stopped in his attempts to do so, by the hard hitting George Groves.
However, not one to give up easily, Paul Smith, JR. ended up regaining the British title 2 fights later by stopping fellow Merseyside man – Tony Dodson.
Out of nowhere, 3 fights later, “Smigga” was challenging for the WBO world super middleweight title against Arthur Abraham in Germany. Smith, JR. surprised a lot of people with a really gritty and smart performance, and some people even thought he did enough to win, however, the judges didn’t see it the same way.
Eddie Hearn – Smith, JR.’s promoter – managed to get a return bout against Abraham, but again Smith lost on points. This time, it was a far more decisive result…
After another 3 tune up fights, the eldest Smith brother got one final shot at capturing a world title against another German – Tyron Zeuge – who still to this day, holds the WBA world title. The oldest Smith brother was outpointed convincingly and sadly, he looked past his best.
In his recent statement, exactly one year on from that fight with Zeuge, Smith, JR. admitted that his body just wasn’t doing the things he wanted it to do during the fight. He also explained about how he felt his age and mentioned the injuries that have plagued him throughout his career.
After 5 surgeries to repair injuries during his career, it’s the right time for Smith, JR. to officially hang up the gloves. Although he never won the world title that every fighter dreams of, he can rest easy knowing that he fought some great fighters at both domestic and world level.
Alongside this, he retires with his health and a future within the boxing world. Whether that be working as a pundit for Sky Sports or as a boxing trainer, alongside his mentor Joe Gallagher, in the future.
Whatever Smith, JR. decides to do, he's cemented his legacy in British boxing and can now sit back and enjoy watching his youngest brother, Callum, do the same.