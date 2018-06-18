By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
On June 23rd, “The Tartan Tornado” Josh Taylor of Scotland defends his WBC Silver Super-Lightweight title against former WBC 140-pound champion, Viktor Postol of Ukraine. Taylor is one of the fastest rising prospects in the sport today, as he is already the #2 ranked contender by the WBC in the 140-pound division despite only having 12 professional fights. By defeating the WBC #1 ranked Postol, Taylor would elevate himself into the mandatory position for Jose Carlos Ramirez’s title.
Like his fellow countryman Josh Kelly, the former amateur standout Taylor is very quick to take on significant risks as a young professional. Two fights ago, Taylor went up against former lightweight champion Miguel Vasquez, a wily veteran and defensive specialist that can even make seasoned professionals uncomfortable in there. However, the precocious Taylor took his time and slowly broke down Vasquez, becoming the first man to stop the former champion with a vicious body shot in the 9th. In March of this year, “The Tartan Tornado” was slated to go up against former 2-time world champion and 20-year veteran Humberto Soto, but was forced to face relatively unknown Winston Campos when Soto pulled out due to an injury in training camp.
Now Taylor takes on his biggest challenge to date by facing former 140-pound champion Viktor Postol, who only 2 years ago was headlining a PPV against Terence Crawford. Despite Postol’s lopsided defeat to Crawford, there are plenty of reasons why a fighter of Taylor’s experience would be reticent about stepping into the ring with him so quickly. For one, Postol is very tall and rangy, and at 5’11’’ the former champion stands an inch taller and has a 4’’ reach advantage over Taylor, a fighter who often enjoys a height and reach advantage over his opponents. Not only is Postol a tall challenge, so to speak, but he knows how to use his height and reach very well, as was seen when he outboxed, tied up, and frustrated Lucas Matthysse and Selcuk Aydin en route to late round knockout victories.
Postol’s awkward stand-up legacy European-type approach combined with his surprising punching power (much more significant than his 40% KO ratio suggests) is somewhat reminiscent of what his Ukrainian countrymen, the Klitschko brothers, once brought to the heavyweight division. If he isn’t outboxing you from range, he’s tying you up and ensuring his opponents don’t enjoy an advantage in close. Unfortunately for Postol, his one-sided loss to Crawford made many fans forget about all the progress he was making as a professional, as he rapidly developed into a dangerous boxer puncher in 2014 when he teamed up with Freddie Roach. However, Postol once again has a chance to prove that he’s one of the best 140 pounder in the world when he squares off against the undefeated Josh Taylor.
Taylor, a long, rangy boxer in his own right, isn’t giving up height and reach for the first time in his career. Against Miguel Vasquez, Taylor was giving up an inch in height and 3.5’’ in reach yet had no problems getting inside and ultimately breaking down his opponent to the head and body. Unlike Postol, Taylor has demonstrated quite a bit of dimension in his game that allows him to be effective both on the outside and inside even when he doesn’t enjoy stature-based advantages.
Offensively, Taylor has been brilliant thus far in his career. Taylor displays a mature and diverse arsenal of punches that he mixes up nicely from both the orthodox and his natural southpaw stance. Further, Taylor’s defense has renowned depth to it. When Taylor isn’t slipping and shifting away from punches, the Scottish prospect uses an ironclad peekaboo-type guard that almost reminds you of what Ronald “Winky” Wright once used to frustrate his opponents back in the early 2000s.
If Taylor is to be successful against Postol, he needs to use his shifty footwork and defensive prowess to get inside of the Ukrainian’s long arms. That’s not to say that Taylor can’t keep his distance from Postol just as Crawford did to secure a victory, but he needs to be able to get around Postol’s long reach regularly if he is to score points. Further, while Taylor has demonstrated renowned endurance in his latter round stoppages against Vasquez and Ohara Davies, he needs to be able to show plenty of resilience in there against a fighter like Postol who appeared to get stronger down the stretch in his wins over Matthysse and Aydin.
If Postol is to be successful, he needs to keep this fight on the outside as much as possible. Postol does not have the youth, skill, or style to win a fight in close, and needs to prevent himself from making the same mistake he made against Crawford when he followed the technically superior man around the ring. He needs to do everything he can to dictate the geometry of the fight by keeping Taylor at range and at the end of his long reach advantage. The former champion also must make sure he can tie up Taylor at close range, as Taylor might be able to overwhelm Postol if he is able to use his combination punching, agility, and footwork to dominate inside.
With that being said, Josh Taylor should be able to pull out a victory on Saturday to elevate himself to mandatory status for Jose Carlos Ramirez. While Postol might be his toughest test to date, Taylor is such a crafty, precocious young fighter that he should be able to work around any tricks the veteran may throw his way. Also, in Postol's only return fight since the Crawford thrashing, he was dropped and narrowly beat the relatively unknown Jamshidbek Najmiddinov, which may serve as a confidence drain going into a crossroads fight against Taylor. I'd expect a clear unanimous decision or a late stoppage for "The Tartan Tornado", who in the process would reinforce the notion that he's one of the best young prospects in the game.