Oxnard California’s “Sweet” Jose Aguiniga turned professional on August 20 of 2000. He opened with a 2nd round tko over Jose Lopez in Tucson, AZ.
He was an amateur standout, and great things were expected from him as a professional. Within 2 years of his first pro bout, he ran his record to 15-0, winning 10 by knockout. He was brought along carefully, but performed well land looked like the prospect he was expected to be.
His shutout win over former world title challenger Evangelio Perez cemented his status as a ranked contender, and from there it was on to the next level of opposition.
Jose continued his winning streak with big wins over Cristobal Cruz, and Alex “Ali” Baba keeping his record perfect and earning him a shot at the vacant NABA Bantamweight title against fellow contender Hugo Ramirez who came into the title bout with a record of 21-3. Aguiniga shined as he stopped Ramirez in the 8th round to win the title belt.
After facing and winning by majority decision over Joe Morales in April of 2007, Aguiniga was gone from the boxing scene for nearly 5 years. He returned on Feb. 25, 2012 to defeat Juan Ruiz (23-8) with an impressive unanimous decision. It looked like he was back and ready to challenge for a national or world title.
“Sweet” Jose would fight just once more, stopping Mexico’s Eduardo “Latigo” Arcos in the 7th round. That fight took place May 26 of 2012, and it was Jose’s final pro bout.
Aguiniga finished his professional boxing career unbeaten with a record of 33-0, 15 ko’s. His fans wanted to see him go for a world title challenge, but it wasn’t to be. It is still hard to argue with a perfect record though.
