M-1 Global has announced that M-1 Challenge 95: Battle in the Mountains will feature a pair of title fights on July 21 in Ingushetia, Russia.
M-1 Challenge 95 will be live-streamed from Ingushetia in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 95 will also be available on www.FITE.TV (preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card)
American fighter Nate “The Train” Landwehr (10-2-0, M-1: 2-0-0)), fighting out of Clarksville, Tennessee, challenges M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Khamzat Dalgiev (10-1-0, M-1: 7-1-0), while M-1 Challenge featherweight title-holder Movsar Evloev (9-0-0, M-1: 9-0-0) makes his second title defense versus Rafael Dias (15-5-0, M-1: 1-1-0).
Landwehr broke into M-1 Global last year and from the beginning he has become one of the most popular fighters of the promotion. “The Train” fights a not-a-step-back style and starts trading punches with the opponents from the first seconds of the fight. All his fights are spectacular and no matter how the fight goes, he is always ready to find a moment to knock out opponent.
Landwehr stopped Mikhail Korobkov via punches in the second round at M-1 Challenge 83 at September. He followed up that impressive M-1 Global performance with a win by decision last November over Viktor Kolesnik at M-1 Challenge 85.
Dalgiev (10-1-0, M-1: 7-1-0), of Ingushetia, is champion for several good reasons. He is riding a 10-fight win streak, including six consecutive finishes. Last November, he took full advantage of his first title shot, shocking the MMA world with a sensational knock out of defending M-1 Challenge featherweight champion Ivan Buchinger in the opening round at M-1 Challenge 86. Dalgiev has five submissions and three knockouts on his pro record, including five first-round finishes.
Evloev (9-0-0, M-1: 9-0-0), who will be fighting at home in Ingushetia, is one of the most dominant M-1 Global champions. A cardio machine who has been unstoppable, he is an extremely well-rounded fighter. Evloev is always ready for everything that may happen in The Rage, capable of finishing his opponent early, or torturing him for 25 minutes.
Dias (15-5-0, M-1 1-1-0) prefers to take his time to win by decision, but fans may also remember his stunning victory in his second fight in M-1 Global, locking in a great choke to submit Vadim Malygin at M-1 Challenge 90.
Additional fights will soon be announced. All fights and fighters are subject to change.