TONIGHT, undefeated middleweight Raquel “The Pretty Beast” Miller will be back in action when she takes on Szilvia Szabados at The Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.
Miller (5-0, 3 KO’s) of San Francisco, weighed in at a 159.8 lbs while Szabados tipped the scales at 154.8 lbs.
Miller is managed by Split-T Management.
“I’m excited to make my New York City debut,” said Miller. “I’m thankful for David McWater and DiBella Entertainment for giving me the opportunity for bringing me 1 step closer to the title. It’s great to be with a promoter like Lou DiBella who has a strong commitment to women’s boxing .”
Miller was an U.S. Olympic Alternate as she lost a close split decision to Claressa Shields in the finals of the Olympic Trials.
“I’m excited to be in this journey with Raquel, the best female fighter Pound for Pound and she is ready to start collecting titles,” said Split-T Management CEO, David McWater.
Miller is promoted my DiBella Entertainment.