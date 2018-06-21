Who would have thought that in 2018 you could wake up and hear that not only have children been taken away from their parents, but the U.S. Government is responsible for “misplacing” where they put over 1500 children of undocumented immigrants. Many of the parents have already been deported with no procedure for how these parents will be reunited. Last week photos were released of these modern-day concentration camps that they call “detention centers”. Children that are kept in cages with tin foil blankets for the little warm they can get.
There are thousands of innocent children that are forced to live in cages and sleep on floors instead of actual beds. The sad part is if the same photos were released of dog kennels this would not become a partisan issue and the government would change the law immediately. But the occupier of the White House would rather blame Democrats that are not a majority in government and try to force Congress to change policies that should have never existed.
According to both CNN and MSNBC’s polling 66% of Americans oppose the separation of children and their parents. I would like to know what is mentally wrong with the 33% that actually support this policy? Government should have mandatory aims when they pass legislation. One of those aims should be not to harm to any child. It should not matter if those children are citizens. The fact that there is a debate about the type of harm that is done when children are taken from their parents only shows how morally bankrupt current America continues to be.
Even in nature you can see that lions fight fiercest when you attack their cubs and even the peaceful vegetarians in the animal kingdom like giraffes, will fight to the death to protect their young. This policy of separating parent and child is dangerous on so many levels. When we look at the history throughout the world there are so many examples of atrocities committed that result in an apology or reparations.
In the 1940s, the Japanese internment camps are an example. Most of the people affected by these camps were actually American citizens. People like actor George Takei also known as Captain Hikaru Sulu on the cult classic show Star Trek. George Takei is 81 years old and he still says he has not fully recovered from the trauma of the internment camps even though he was not separated from his parents. Just imagine the pain that is caused by children as young as 4 years old being removed from their parents indefinitely.
Americans like to use the tagline “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.” At what point do Americans realize that with this type of mass incarceration and the cowardly separation of families you can no longer call yourself a free country or a brave nation. Children should be in a classroom, not a chicken wire cage, not even used for a dog. It is time to wake up America. 2018 can either be a year that future generations look at as an example of the wrong side of history like the bloody summers of 1968 and 1969. Or they will look back and see this as a time when America lived up to its values. What side of history do you want to be on? What side to you support?
