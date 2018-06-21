Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Charles “Poison” Anaya turned professional on April 5th, 1991. He appeared in a 4 rounder on the under-card of an event headlined by his older brother Henry Jr. Charles won a 4 round unanimous decision over Chihuahua Mexico’s Alfredo Torres to begin his professional campaign.
Charles then traveled to Casa Grande, Arizona and fought a 4 round draw against the local favorite Jesse Ortiz. He was 1-0-1, and then did not fight for 4 years. He returned in Feb. of 1996 scoring a first round knockout over New Mexico Kick-Boxing Champion Jesus Meraz. “Poison” was back, and looked like he didn’t miss a beat.
Charles fought on two undercards of Danny Romero events in Albuquerque, and won them both, scoring a complete shutout over Juan Nunez over 4 rounds, and then knocking out Ruben Aguayo in the first round. He then traveled up to Ignacio Colorado, and scored another impressive first round knockout.
With a record of 5-0-1, 3 knockouts he was considered ready to step up the level of competition, and faced former U.S. Olympian Branden Mitchem who had a similar record of 5-0, 3 ko. The bout was aired on USA’s Tuesday Night Fights, and it was an anticipated showdown of unbeaten prospects. The former Olympian proved too big a step as Mitchem scored the 3rd round technical knockout in the nationally televised bout.
Charles would enter the pro ring one last time as he faced fellow Albuquerque favorite Rudy “Bad Boy” Lovato in a showdown of locals. It was a wild affair with partisan fans of both sides roaring throughout the bout held outdoors at the Coca-Cola Pavilion on the New Mexico State Fairgrounds. It was a close back and forth bout that was halted when a fan threw a half filled soft drink bottle into the ring, and it struck Lovato in the shoulder. It was a wild scene, with the New Mexico State Athletic Commission deciding to end the bout in round 8 of a bout scheduled for 10. The emotions were running wild, and the Commissioners also decided to not announce the decision to the crowd, but rather, the decision was announced the next day in the Albuquerque Journal’s sports page! The final decision went: 77-75, 79-75, and 79-73 all in favor of the winner Lovato by Technical Decision.
Charles Anaya ended his brief but exciting pro career with a final record of 5 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw winning 3 by knockout. He was a big part of the proud family boxing tradition of Albuquerque’s Anaya family. He was a friendly man whose smile warmed the hearts of anyone who met him. Charles passed away in August of 2001, and he is missed by all of us that knew and loved him.
