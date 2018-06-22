Bare Knuckle Fight Club 4 will take place in Gillette, WY on June 23, 2018. Our card includes four time world champion Robert “The Preacher Man” Daniels, this will be the first time ever that a world champion participates in a BKB match. On March 20, 2018, just three days following Fight Club 3’s PPV broadcast from Casper WY, the Wyoming Board of Mixed Martial Arts made history by becoming the first government body in the world to sanction and legitimize Bare Knuckle Fighting as professional combat sport.
Who’s Your Daddy founder Corey Williams pioneered the sanctioning of the sport and has held 12 legal bare knuckle events in WY. Who’s Your Daddy Productions made headlines on December 5, 2014 when they hosted the first LEGAL Bare Knuckle Fighting event in Riverton, WY in front of a live sold out audience & viewed by 138,000 via internet PPV.
It was the first legal event of its kind on American soil in more than 120 years. On June 23, the Who’s Your Daddy team will present the 4th installment of the Bare Knuckle Fight Club series from Gillette, WY’s CAM-PLEX Central Pavilion. Part of Corey’s new team is Film Maker/Bare Knuckle Boxing promoter Danny Provenzano and his Genco Olive Oil crew. Bare Knuckle Fight Club 4 is presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s & Mario Lopez’s Casa Mexico Tequila and will be available LIVE on PPV at www.FITE.tv.