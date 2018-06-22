The stakes will be high on this Friday night in Detroit, Michigan, with another Showtime card set to bring us live action in dramatic fashion. For starters, there will be two world title fights that will set the tone for a unification fight later in the year. Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, 5-0, 2 KO’s, will try to Make a statement by defeating Hanna Gabriels, 18-1-1,11 KO’s. Vacant WBA and IBF world middleweight titles will be on the line. Both fighters weighed in at 159 and a half pounds. What comes next is an exchange of leather.
On this very card, current WBO and WBC world middleweight champion out of Germany, Christina Hammer, 22-0, 10 KO’s, will herself try to make a statement by defeating what will become the common opponent between her and Shields, rugged veteran Tori Nelson, 17-1-3, 2 KO’s. Nelson took Shields the distance when they met in January of this year and proved if not anything else, she will not lay down for anyone. Hammer weighed in at 159 and a half pounds while Nelson weighed in at 157 and a half pounds. What comes next is an exchange of leather (ditto).
Now, in case you haven’t picked up on such, the master plan is to have Claressa Shields and Christina hammer meet up sometime this fall or winter should both end the night victorious. As a wise man who many believe could defeat almighty himself in his prime once said, everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. And this is very much true, who knows what will happen. Gabriel’s could come out gunning and clip Shields with something big. Nelson could potentially box Hammer’s ears off (box, not bite!).
Now, the likelihood of the latter statements happening is slim to none. I think it's safe to go ahead and reserve a room in whatever location the Shields Vs Hammer fight will take place (make sure there's free cancellation, just in case). When they do meet, it will not only be one of the biggest fights in the women's middleweight division, it will be one of the biggest fights in boxing, period. And with that, may the best lady win!