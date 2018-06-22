Fight fans around the world are elated that both the camps of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, 38-0-1, 34 KO’s and Canelo Alvarez, 49-1-2, 34 KO’s have come to terms for their highly anticipated rematch on September 15th of this year. In their first fight, many felt “GGG” was robbed at gun point by the judges who rendered the fight a draw. RSR had it 115-113 for “GGG” as many others across the boxing world did.
This time around, betting sites online reviewed by MyTopSportsbooks.com have released odds for the fight where Golovkin started as the favorite. It’s understandable why “GGG” is the favorite as of this writing. He has been active since their first fight. He hasn’t dealt with the doping scandal as Alvarez and finally, “GGG” is bigtime pissed about getting shafted with a draw in their first fight. Add these factors to the equation and “GGG” has to be the betting favorite going in.
Many feel this time around, “GGG” will leave nothing to chance and take the fight to Alvarez early. With Alvarez receiving a ban for six months for being caught cheating, is this really the fight he wants to come back to the ring with? If his head is not right, “GGG” will get the KO win this time around.
We do know this for sure. The fight is going to be a sold out event and many think this time around, the rematch will eclipse the first go around for these two boxers.
As fight fans, that's all we can ask for!