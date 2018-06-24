By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
The undefeated “Tartan Tornado” Josh Taylor of Scotland advanced his unbeaten record and became the WBC 140 lb mandatory challenger by defeating former champion Viktor “The Iceman” Postol after 12 close hard-fought rounds in Glasgow, UK.
With the victory, Taylor may have punched his ticket to a title shot later this year against unbeaten WBC champion Jose Carlos Ramirez, granted that Ramirez can get past Danny O’Connor next month. Despite this only being Taylor’s 13th professional fight, the Scottish prospect now has two victories over former title holders (stopping Miguel Vasquez last year) and has made a thorough case that he belongs among the elite of the division.
While Postol only fought once since his one-sided defeat to Terence Crawford in 2016, the 5’11’’ “Iceman” used his height and reach advantages to neutralize Taylor at range in the early going. As is customary for the rangy Ukrainian, Postol effectively tied Taylor up in close when the unbeaten prospect was able to cut the distance, often taking away Taylor’s best offensive opportunities.
It wasn’t until late in the 3rd round that Taylor was able to make his mark in the fight, stunning Postol with a hard overhand left hand and rocking him back against the ropes. However, the former champion regrouped quickly, coming back strong in the 4th round to force Taylor on the backfoot and even began to resemble the ring general in there. It appeared that Taylor was searching hard to find an effective approach against the former champion as the prospect frequently switched stances to look for openings.
Late in the 6th round, Taylor stunned Postol and had him retreating for the remainder of the round. Taylor rocked Postol again in the early stages of the 7th with a counter left hand, but later in the round the Scottish prospect was hurt badly by a lead left uppercut which had him stiff-legged and holding on. When Postol used his shoulder to help break free of the clinch during this critical moment in the fight, referee Ian John Lewis issued a very untimely warning to the former champion which appeared to break his momentum and may have helped Taylor finish the round in one piece.
Going into the 8th round, Taylor’s trainer Shane McGuigan told his fighter to move and focus on speed rather than power in an apparent effort to stymie Postol’s momentum. Round 8 surely appeared to be the most pivotal round of the young Taylor’s career going in, yet Taylor maintained his poise and stood his ground to the dangerous former champion, even forcing Postol backwards for part of the round. It might not have been Taylor’s round, but it was Taylor’s statement as the “Tartan Tornado” showed that he wasn’t afraid to mix it up in close range with the man who previously had him on queer street just minutes earlier.
The 9th featured some of the best give-and-take action of the fight, as both men traded vicious shots in the center of the ring with Taylor finding opportunities out of both the orthodox and his natural southpaw stance. Late in the 9th, it appeared as though Taylor finally had the former champion hurt as Postol walked into a hard left-hand counter that had him looking disoriented just as the round ended.
In Taylor’s first showing past round 9, the prospect continued to take the fight to Postol in the 10th until a huge overhand left put Postol right on the seat of his pants. Postol got up without much difficulty, but appeared to finally be giving way to the speed, volume punching, and determination of the young Taylor who was now smelling blood for the first time in the fight.
To Postol’s credit, he fought both the 11th and 12th rounds on competitive terms with Taylor, although it appeared as though the “Tartan Tornado” had an edge going to the scorecards largely based on the knockdown he scored in the 10th. However, the judges didn’t see the fight nearly as close as myself, the Channel 5 commentators, or even Taylor’s trainer Shane McGuigan did as they turned in scores of 118-110, 117-110, and 119-108 for the unbeaten Josh Taylor.
With the win, Taylor stated that he is looking forward to his first title fight later this year against Ramirez, but also gave credit to Postol for his awkward, cagey style. Taylor was humble enough to admit that he still has plenty of improvements to make, but he appeared to be very pleased with the experience he gained in facing such a challenge from Postol. Boxing fans certainly got their first chance to watch Taylor overcome adversity against an elite caliber fighter, as Postol showed that he was far from finished as he came in very poised and determined to execute a clear fight plan throughout.
While Postol might be a technically more difficult challenge for Taylor than the champion Ramirez may be, Ramirez also brings youth and a vicious body attack to the table which may deter Taylor from fighting in close range so frequently. However, Taylor certainly showed plenty of versatility against Postol to overcome strategic obstacles, and it would be hard to imagine that he couldn't muster up similar adjustments against Ramirez if he's required to. It will certainly be a very interesting fight if it gets made, and will hopefully shed more insight as to who is bound to take over the junior-welterweight division following Crawford's departure.