By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Despite the wide margins on the judges’ scorecards, 27 year old Josh Taylor was made to dig deep against former World Champion, Viktor Postol.
In a thrilling 12 round contest, the clash of styles and the different levels of experience made this a real good one to watch. Postol, the more seasoned professional, had the most success at long range – utilising his long reach – whilst Taylor did his best work on the inside.
Although Taylor was the fighter who scored the knockdown in the 10th round, he himself was dazed in the 7th round and looked to be in a little bit of trouble. Holding on and grabbing in an attempt to clear his head.
In his own words, Taylor didn’t start the fight as well as he’d have liked. Initially shocked by the quality of his Ukranian opponent, Taylor had to adapt and adjust his game plan and this is when “The Tartan Tornado” began to try and make the fight more physical and work away at close range.
The ability to adjust and adapt mid-fight, is a rare trait in a lot of fighters and just goes to show that Taylor is capable of competing at world level.
For Taylor to beat Postol and put him down, in only his 13th professional fight, it sends out a statement to the rest of the lightweight division which will surely catch their attention!
The Edinburgh man now sits in the position of ‘mandatory challenger’ to the WBC World Super Lightweight Champion, José Ramírez.
Ramirez has to get past American challenger Danny O'Connor first, and then we should hopefully see the current Champion put his title on the line against the talented Josh Taylor, before Christmas this year!