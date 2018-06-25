Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, JR., 26-1, 14 KO’s, is looking to waste no time and get back in the ring as soon as possible. Diaz, JR, is set to face Puerto Rico’s Jesus Rojas, 26-1-2, 9 KO’s, on August 11th, in Los Angeles, California. An interim WBA world featherweight title will be on the line. This makes things interesting as Diaz, JR., is most recently coming off of a hard fought decision loss to current WBC world featherweight champion Gary Russell, JR. Diaz, JR., seemingly learned a great deal in the Russell, JR, fight and can definitely make the best of that experience with this chance at a world title.
Rojas will be making a return to the ring after an 11 month during the time of this fight. He won an interim WBA featherweight title match his last time out and will be looking to keep up the momentum. He’ll essentially be in enemy territory as Diaz, JR, will surely have a ton of supporters in attendance for this potentially historic moment for him. Diaz, JR, had to travel to the opposite coast in his last outing.
Diaz, JR, has also stated that he’s willing to rematch Russell, JR., in what would be an interesting fight given the competitiveness of the last fight. For the time being, he’ll have his eyes set on the prize before him. Golden Boy Promotions knows that the future is bright for Diaz, JR., and a world title will make it all the more brighter. To that, may the best man win. Ringside Report will keep you updated with the latest and greatest as the fight date progress.
Stay tuned!