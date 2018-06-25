By Alden “Fair But Firm” Chodash
It’s fair to say that boxing is currently inundated with titlists. WBC intercontinental, WBA regular, IBF inter-continental, and oh, before I forget, we must not forget to mention all of our renowned WBC Silver champions out there.
Now let’s turn the clock back a few decades. The 1980s, what some would argue to be one of the golden eras of the sport apart from 1950s. While there were sanctioning bodies, there weren’t enough titles to go around for an Adrien Broner, for example, to become a 4-division world champion. Fighters of the caliber of Marvin Hagler and Aaron Pryor could wait 4 to 6 years before ever getting a shot at the title, fighting up to 49 fights without even a complimentary Silver title to satiate their appetites.
But while some were lucky enough to emerge from the hard knocks of the sport, others weren’t, despite all the memories and thrills they provided to the fans. John Montes of Los Angeles California fits in this category, unfortunately. And while Montes retired at 44-6, 31 KO’s having never won a world title, the 15-year veteran should be remembered as one of the most exciting and gutsy fighters of the 80s, and in case you don’t, here’s a few reasons why:
3. John Montes Vs Hilmer Kenty, August 8th, 1982
In the New Mexico Lobos’ home arena, an undefeated John Montes would make his first bid at the upper echelon of the lightweight division against former 135-pound champion, Hilmer Kenty. Kenty, the legendary Kronk Gym’s first world champion, was only 2 fights removed from losing his WBA lightweight title to Sean O’Grady, and was equally as determined to get back into the lightweight picture as Montes was to get into it.
The two fighters were especially tall and lean lightweights, standing at nearly 5’10’’ a piece. However, while both men used their long jabs to establish their offense, neither let their physical gifts get in the way of a rousing, high volume fight. The early rounds saw both men scoring frequently in fierce, yet skillful exchanges that were fought on more or less even terms. As the fight progressed though, Kenty’s experience and extensive amateur pedigree began to tell on the California prospect, who didn’t have much of an amateur background but had plenty of heart to keep pressing forward to make it a grueling fight until the end.
Kenty came away with the close, but unanimous decision, though Montes surely established himself as an elite lightweight even in defeat.
2. John Montes Vs Freddie Pendleton, November 22nd, 1988
John Montes was going into the quarter-final of the Fabulous Forum’s junior-welterweight tournament fight having won his last 9 fights since his defeat to Pernell Whitaker. His opponent, Freddie Pendleton, had perhaps the most deceiving record you can ever imagine at this level of the sport. Pendleton was going in with a record of 23-15-3, 13 KO’s, but nonetheless had recorded knockouts over former and future world champions Livingstone Bramble, Sammy Fuentes, and Roger Mayweather.
Pendleton got off to a quick start, scoring a hard knockdown in the second with a straight right on the point of the chin. Pendleton was in control until early in the 4th round, when Montes scored with a hard left hook in close which had Pendleton holding on for dear life. Pendleton somehow managed to stay on his feet, even roaring back late in the round to have the Inglewood Forum in a frenzy.
Montes had Pendleton hurt again in the 5th, although Pendleton appeared to recover his composure a bit more quickly than he did in the 4th. However, since the 4th round, Pendleton’s legs never fully regained the snap they had in the early rounds as he began to appear increasingly flat footed. Nevertheless, Pendleton held a sizeable lead on all 3 judges’ scorecards going into the 10th and final round as the Californian veteran found himself needing a knockout to stay in junior-welterweight contention.
Rather than box conservatively in the closing round, Pendleton continued to stalk Montes around the ring. Montes, who appeared fatigued as well, suddenly struck gold with a terrific lead left hook which drove Pendleton to his knees. Pendleton courageously got back to his feet and fought back, but Montes smelled blood and knocked Pendleton out of the ring less than a minute later. The fight was over. In perhaps the most impressive performance of his career, John Montes scored a come-from-behind knockout over future lightweight champion Freddie Pendleton.
1. John Montes Vs Cornelius Boza Edwards, July 14th, 1985
A couple years after Montes’ disappointing knockout defeat to a prime Hector “Macho” Camacho, he stepped in the ring with the former super-featherweight world champion Cornelius Boza Edwards of Uganda.
Despite spending a significant portion of his 48-fight career at 130, Boza Edwards was an extremely strong lightweight, and it showed very early against Montes as he constantly backed up his opponent and walked through many crisp, hard punches to get inside. The two engaged in an immensely entertaining war with both giving as good as they were getting at close and long range. While Montes was landing cleaner and more frequently, Boza Edwards appeared to be landing the harder more impactful punches. Incidentally, Boza Edwards’ punches could be heard throughout the arena as he slammed Montes to the body and head.
Montes hit the deck late in the 6th round after a hard right hook by Boza Edwards landed flush on the jaw, but Montes got up and continued to fight toe-to-toe with his stronger opponent rather than use his height advantage and boxing skills. Montes and Boza Edwards fought on close terms for the remainder of the fight in one of the most exhausting, crowd-pleasing affairs I’ve ever witnessed, but it was the former champion who wound up walking away with the unanimous decision in a fight neither man deserved to lose.
If you haven’t heard of or watched John Montes recently, you might be in for a pleasant treat as his fighting style combines a fine blend of boxing skill and gutsy charisma. It’s truly a shame a fighter of his heart and caliber never won a world title, as Montes competed in one of the most talent rich eras of the lightweight division.Contact the Feature Writers