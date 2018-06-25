Over the weekend, I learned that White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave The Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. This bothered her so much that she tweeted about it on her government issued Twitter account. Also, the man who currently holds the office of President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with his usual petty behavior, tweeted this morning that, “it needs a paint job and its filthy”.
I can remember correctly while working down the street from Mar-a-Largo, that it needed a paint job itself and its wasn’t very impressive. Actually, I was quite disappointed in the way it looked. In fact, couldn’t understand why people would pay the high price yearly fees to be a member. I am sure there are clubs that are way more impressive than his. Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner of The Red Hen Restaurant took a moral stand. When her staff called her at home to tell her they were uncomfortable serving Huckabee Sanders and her party, she came right in and politely pulled Huckabee Sanders aside and asked her to leave.
Remember, this is the same administration that celebrated the Supreme Court victory allowing a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. Trump and his minions now will continue to feel the sting of the public backlash for their actions. They don’t like it at all. Now they know how it feels to be discriminated against. Their white privilege is threatened and they don’t like it. Millions of Americans like myself. are discriminated against daily and yet, we are deemed as ungrateful and complaining for no reason.
An employee had confirmed via Twitter that Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave with an order sheet stating 86 Sarah Huckabee Sanders. In the restaurant industry, this means that an item has been discontinued. Hopefully, in November, the 86 -ing of the Republican Congress happens and this will be the beginning of the end of the Trump Administration. Hopefully we can truly say that "America is Great Again".