Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment turn up the summer heat this Saturday, August 25th with CXF 14: BOILING POINT live at Sportsmens Lodge in Studio City, California.
A packed 10 bout professional MMA fight card will be highlighted by a historic change in California as CXF presents the first ever Super Lightweight World Title Bout at 165 pounds when undefeated SoCal cult hero Richard Leroy (7-0 MMA) faces off equally hyped Gabriel Green (8-2 MMA). Both Leroy and Green have earned violent reputations at Lightweight that granted them this golden opportunity to fight at an important catch weight for the sport of MMA. Fight fans can expect thunder and lightning early and often in this historic scrap.
CXF 14 will also feature the return of two popular local fighters. Cooper Gibson (8-2 MMA), twin brother of Former CXF Featherweight Champion Chase Gibson, will look to make it two in a row after a 5-year layoff. Gibson had an impressive 1st round victory under the Bellator MMA banner in January of this year and will face NorCal’s Samuel Alvarez (3-2 MMA), who had a triumphant CXF debut with a 2nd round TKO over Tommy Aaron. The winner of this bout would pole position in the stacked CXF lightweight division.
The multifaceted David Roberts (2-0 MMA) will once again step out of his professional race car and back into the CXF cage to try and grab his third victory in as many chances. Known for his victories on the racetrack, Roberts has quickly made a name for himself in the CXF cage as well. With his aggressive hands and head first style, Roberts has quickly become a fan favorite but another win could put him into title contention. His opponent, CXF veteran Daniel McWilliams looked impressive in his last outing, submitting John Saroyan with a slick Von Flue choke in the very first round.
The prelims, which are usually more compelling than any club MMA show, include:
Jacob Rosales (8-4 MMA)
vs.
Ivan Castillo (16-10 MMA) 155 lbs
Desmond Torres (4-1 MMA)
vs.
Benji Gomez (7-11 MMA) 135 lbs
Mark Alvidrez (1-3 MMA)
vs.
Arnold Jimenez (2-2 MMA) 135 lbs
Kolya Aivazian (Pro Debut)
vs.
Eric Rios (0-3 MMA) 130 lbs
Devon Brock (1-1 MMA)
vs.
Christian Bizzaretty (2-6 MMA) 155 lbs
Niko Ruiz (2-0 MMA)
vs.
Eugene Cacho (0-1 MMA) 155 lbs
Andreu Mendoza (Pro Debut)
vs.
Cory Hall (1-1 MMA) 170 lbs
Mackenzie Tucker (Pro Debut)
vs.
Marcus Sims (0-1 MMA) 155 lbs
