In the world of boxing we as fans dare boxers to be great. They often do so themselves, without questioning. This is exactly the case with welterweight contender, Jose Benavidez, 27-0 18 KO’s. He’s rumored to be next in line to face pound for pound standout, Terence “Bud” Crawford, 33-0, 24 KO’s. Crawford, the former undisputed world junior middleweight champion, is now the reigning WBO world welterweight champion after having dethroned Jeff Horn via brutalizing stoppage in his previous fight.
There were many implications riding on the Crawford—Horn fight as this was Crawford’s first venture into the 147 pound division as a guy notably known to be a big, roughed welterweight. Not only did Crawford pass this test with flying colors, it also exposed the definite lack of skill that Horn possessed and essentially ensured a one-way trip back to Australia for the former champ.
With Benavidez, Crawford will be making his first title defense against a young and hungry welterweight looking to upset the apple cart. There seemed to have been much chatter between the two for months and we all could envision this fight coming to fruition. It looks to be coming sooner than many may have expected.
The best win on the Benavidez resume is no doubt his win over an awkward and savvy veteran, Mauricio Herrera in 2014. Benavidez is a long and lanky welterweight who’s essentially in his prime. He has a top tier pedigree with decent power. He knows how to put his punches together well. When in prime, fight the best.
The best is exactly what will be needed of Benavidez. While he’ll have the height and reach advantage, Crawford is no stranger to fighting guys with such advantages. Crawford has been very successful in nullifying his opponent’s best attribute. Crawford’s timing is nearly unmatched by his rivals and he places his power punches in the perfect spots. Some have found room to question Crawford’s opposition, but he’s practically dominated everyone put in front of him.
Crawford’s resume is far superior to that of Benavidez. When it’s all said and done, the odds will likely favor Crawford by a decent margin. Benavidez is very much confident in his abilities hence his urgency in calling for the fight. Regarding whether his leap of faith is wise move, we’ll just have to wait and see.
Crawford isn’t one who needs any form of motivation to come in and bring the fight to an opponent. Benavidez has publicly called out Crawford on multiple occasions and seems to have an axe to grind. This is sure to be the ire of Crawford come fight night and if he comes out to prove a point, beware. Benavidez dares to be great. For that, we all win as boxing fans. The fight could happen very soon. Who wins this fight?
And with that, stay tuned into RSR for the latest and greatest upon development.