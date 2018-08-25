In the 1970s as a young child, my late father and I shared many great times together to include, watching TV shows that today, you don’t see in modern day TV. One such show was The Carol Burnett Show. It had an ensemble cast that to say they are legendary, is not strong enough. One of the cast members who had Dad and I on the floor was the 84-year-old Tim Conway. His characters are as funny today in syndication as they were when we first saw them on TV.
Sadly, it is being reported by People Magazine that Conway’s daughter Kelly is asking to be appointed conservator of her father and be in charge of his medical treatments, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast.
Kelly, 56, filed the documents in Los Angeles on Friday, claiming Conway’s wife Charlene is “planning to move him out of the excellent skilled nursing facility he is currently at” and place him in one that won’t give him access to “registered nurses at all times and his 24-hour caregiver and speech therapist (to help with swallowing).”
Conway is suffering from dementia a hideous disease that has affected so many of our loved ones. I truly hope that sooner than later, the medical world can finally find a cure to knock it off Planet Earth!
Ringside Report sends all of our love to Tim Conway who has given his fans so much happiness over the years.