The world has lost another legend in the entertainment world with the passing of the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning author Neil Simon who wrote such plays as “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Lost in Yonkers,” who died today at the age of 91.
According to Bill Evans, Simon’s longtime friend and the Shubert Organization director of media relations, the playwright died early Sunday of complications from pneumonia at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan.
A statement from his representatives provided to Fox News confirms that his wife, Elaine Joyce Simon, and two daughters, Ellen and Nancy, were by his side when he died.
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Simon Family in their time of grief.