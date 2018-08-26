Movie quotes – We all have a favorite, or multiples of favorites, even. Whether they are spoken in a good movie or a bad one, they are memorable, by either their delivery or their meaning, in some cases, both. We may even catch ourselves using them in everyday exchanges, maybe for a quick laugh from a co-worker or a friend, or perhaps it was the perfect opportunity to fit it into a common conversation. These quotes have left a lasting impact on audiences’ hearts and minds. In no particular order, here is a condensed list from hundreds of the greatest movie quotes, spanning throughout decades. I have my personal favorites, read on to see if yours made the list.
“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn.” GONE WITH THE WIND, 1939
“Here’s looking at you, kid.” CASABLANCA 1942
“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” JAWS 1975
“There’s no place like home.” THE WIZARD OF OZ 1939
“Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” DIRTY DANCING 1987
“There’s no crying baseball.” A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN 1992
“Say hello to my little friend!” SCARFACE 1983
“Yo, Adrian!” ROCKY 1976
“I see dead people.” THE SIXTH SENSE 1999
“I’m the king of the world!” TITANIC 1997
“My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father,
prepare to die.” THE PRINCESS BRIDE 1987
“You can’t handle the truth!” A FEW GOOD MEN 1992
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” THE GODFATHER 1972
“May the force be with you.” STAR WARS 1977
“Why so serious?” THE DARK KNIGHT 2008
“I’ll be back!” THE TERMINATOR 1984
“Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates you never know what you’re gonna get.” FORREST GUMP 1994
“Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, she walks into
mine.” CASABLANCA 1942
“I love the smell of napalm in the morning.” APOCALPYSE NOW 1979
“As you wish.” THE PRINCESS BRIDE 1987
“I’ll have what she’s having.” WHEN HARRY MET SALLY 1989
“Show me the money!” JERRY MAGUIRE 1996
“If you build it, he will come.” FIELD OF DREAMS 1989
“We’ll always have Paris.” CASABLANCA 1942
“I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.” AIRPLANE 1980
“You’re killin’ me, Smalls.” THE SANDLOT 1993
“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.” A CHRISTMAS STORY 1983
“Go ahead, make my day!” SUDDEN IMPACT 1983
“After all, tomorrow is another day!” GONE WITH THE WIND 1939Contact the Feature Writers