By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After watching Fury box for 10 rounds the other night, against another opponent who was never going to really give him any trouble, a lot of folk who I’ve spoken to were unimpressed.
What we must consider however, is the fact that Fury was out of the ring for almost 3 years and during that long lay-off he was living a far from healthy lifestyle.
Therefore, with all of that said and done, it’s not particularly fair for the common boxing fan to criticize him and his performance.
After all, his last 2 fights were all about getting back in the ring and this fight in particular, was about getting the rounds in.
If you expected anything more than that, then you probably don’t know all that much about the way professional boxing works…
Despite those 2 easy, warm-up fights, we now have to ask the question: is Tyson Fury ready to fight someone as live and dangerous as Deontay Wilder?
Let’s be honest, in a perfect world, no.
He could probably do with 1 or 2 more fights just to get back into the groove and to get the benefits, fitness and experience from another training camp or 2, but at the end of the day, boxing is a business.
Fury doesn’t have the luxury of taking his time as the big fights would just lose value and his position of power and influence would slowly fade away.
That’s why this fight has to be made now.
For Fury to maintain his relevance and to retain his reputation as one of the best heavyweights out there today, then he needs these big fights.
Also, Fury and Wilder aren’t stupid. They know that this fight makes the best sense to them both financially. Especially now at this precise moment in time!
The winner will make a nice; big chunk of cash out of their fight and then go on to make an even bigger sum against Anthony Joshua. Whilst the loser will still get a big, fat pay check.
For now, they both know that they’re on the B side, when it comes to negotiating with Joshua. So they’re going to make as much money out of this sport as they can before they get in there with AJ.
Who, let’s face it, is the real money-maker in boxing and the heavyweight division right now…
Going back to the big question though, is Tyson Fury ready to fight Wilder?
Yes. He probably is. He and his team aren’t foolish enough to take a fight that they’re not ready for!
However, he’s probably not in the best shape he can be in or would like to be in, going into such a big fight with the WBC strap, on the line.
Many will argue that Fury is not ready, but until the date of their fight is announced and both Fury and Wilder meet in the middle of the ring, we’ll never know.
Regardless of whether or not Fury’s in peak condition, time is not on his side when it comes to fight negotiations in the heavyweight division right now.
