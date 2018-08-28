When I heard the news that Senator John McCain died on Saturday, my heart was filled with sadness because he was one of the original American Hero’s. As a Naval Pilot, he was shot down and captured by the Viet Cong. He spent 5 ½ years in captivity at the Hanoi Hilton, where he was beaten so badly that he was left permanently disabled. I immediately began to think of ways of how I can make a good tribute to him by writing an article honoring him. Then I woke up Sunday morning and then my focus changed.
After many statesmen including past and present members of Congress and former Presidents paid tribute to this great man on Saturday, the President of the United States issues a one sentence statement to address the late Senator’s family by giving his condolences for their lost without mentioning the contributions this great man made to this country. What a despicable thing to do! Later in the day it was leaked to the press that the White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had drafted a statement praising Senator McCain’s contributions to this country. Yet, this person who wants to be respected as a leader opted not to release that statement because simply he held a grudge. Unbelievable!
Part of me wants to believe that Donald J. Trump has one ounce of goodness in him and yet time and time again he never fails in proving me wrong. It’s sad to believe that there is evil in this world and it’s living in the White House. As Americans it should be a wake up call. This is a person who is not capable of leading. A leader leads by example and he is not capable of that. This is a person that has no humility.
What makes matters worse, despite the fact that the American flag was lowered to half staff once Senator McCain’s death was announced, once Trump was back in his residence at the White House, the flag was raised to full staff. I was angry because of his pettiness. He refused to honor a man who made enormous sacrifices, while this is something Trump is not capable of. While Senator McCain was held in captivity away from his wife and three children, Trump was home getting five deferments preventing him from going to Vietnam. While Trump was partying and living the good life, three small children were fatherless for 5 ½ years.
The angrier I got the more I cried. I am now determined to do what needs to be done to make people aware that our democracy is in danger. Throughout the day, after Trump had a bizarre teleconference/press conference, he refused to comment on Senator McCain’s death and why he didn’t issue the proclamation lowering all flags to half-staff? His senior staff protected him and even shouted at the members of the press, who were attempting to get an explanation from the President about this matter. His entire senior staff are just a despicable as he is.
After numerous backlashes from both aisles in Congress and several Veteran organizations, the President, who is fearful that he will lose his base with the Veterans, decided to issue the official proclamation of lowering the flags to half-mast and a statement praising Senator McCain by midday. This is 48 hours later and unacceptable. Even the Colonel who was responsible for McCain’s torture had the upmost respect for him and was sad at his passing.
The reason why Trump hated McCain so much is because McCain saw what Trump really is! Trump is a cowardly, narcissistic, and a person who lacks a soul. I am glad he requested that Trump not attend his funeral because Trump would probably make it all about himself and turn it into a campaign rally. Before John McCain died he wrote a statement that was to be read after he died. His last statement warned the American people to wake up and unite. This is something that Trump is not capable of. This was Senator McCain’s last gift to the American people.
