Circumstances reveal a man’s character and Trump uses every circumstance to show he has no character. This week, Trump decided to put the flag at the White House at full staff and he also decided not to issue any official statement about John McCain’s service to this nation. Trump has had many low moments, but this one in particular has two incredibly ironic contradictions. We have watched Trump ostracize NFL players for kneel at the flag and we have heard him say often the flag is not for our protest. How hypocritical of him to use the flag to disrespect and protest John McCain. I served in the United States Army and I understand there is a brotherhood amongst those who have served. Whether you like someone or not we all respect the selfless service given.
Whether you gave 1 year or 20 plus years you honored a commitment to recognize something more than yourself. No matter who you are every Soldier, Sailor, Airman and Marine knows sacrifice. I had many duties during my time in the service, but none was as humbling as my time on honor guard and funeral duty. There is a part that every honorably discharged officer receives as a right. The officer on detail folds a flag with his soldiers and then he/she will look into the eyes of the loved one of the man or woman that has fallen and we say, “On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force or Coast Guard ), and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”
We give this honor with pride and we put aside politics, feuds or anything petty to lay our fallen family to rest. We have a person in the White House that lacks the Honor and Integrity to understand what I have written but to those who have served you know in your core what I mean. The second irony is a draft dodger who never participated in politics or assisted in the community ignoring the accomplishment of a man that spent nearly half his life in service. I will admit I did not like all of John McCain’s politics but I say this because some things should cross a line beyond politics and childish feuds. One subject that should cross this line is death. We all know we will die one day and we hope that day will not be soon. This reality is normally humbling and sobering.
When death comes it is normally a time to let go of immaturity and let the people that loved that person heal. So, I will close by saying once again. Circumstances reveal a man’s character (or lack of character) and Trump shows us time and again he is a dishonorable, disrespectful, narcissist that even at the death of his enemies always has to make the story about himself. He is unfit to lead.
Think about it. Remember we are all in this together.
1Struggle, 1Community, 1LUV…Contact the Feature Writers