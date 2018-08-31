British lightweight, Luke Campbell, 18-2, 15 KO’s, returns to action on September 22, 2018. The 2012 Olympic gold medal winner will be looking to avenge a split decision loss from 2015, at the hands of Yvan Mendy, 40-4-1, 14 KO’s, in a much anticipated rematch. The fight will be featured on the card of the world heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin. All of the action will take place at Wembley Stadium, England.
In their first fight, Campbell was a fresh 12 fights into his career.
One of the issues Campbell faced Mendy was finding range. He at times found himself lunging in for shots and Mendy made him pay in the fifth round with a perfectly place left hook that dropped Campbell. Campbell was visibly hurt but able to recover.
Additionally, Mendy was able to repeatedly penetrate Campbell’s guard, landing with authority. In the end, Campbell showed grit but was outclasses by the more seasoned fighter. Many may not have thought much of Mendy’s Win back then, but that has changed. Mendy has racked up seven straight wins since defeating Campbell, but the stage will be even larger now.
There’s no question that Campbell learned from the Mendy fight, and even more so in his fight with Jorge Linares, his finest opponent. The big thing that will likely weigh on Campbell is whether or not he’s able to put an end to this chapter in impressive fashion. On the other hand, Mendy deserves the edge as far as favorites because he’s already proven he’s capable of defeating his foe.
In the world of boxing two plus years is a long time. Both fighters are more seasoned and the lightweight division is as hot as ever. Campbell seems to have come of age but he certainly can still be susceptible to leaving himself open to be caught as Linares proved not long ago. An even bigger fight is in tow for the winner between these two, so I expect the best of both. Something tells me that he who shall win will do so in devastating fashion. That’s why we watch the fights.
Until then, stay locked into RSR.