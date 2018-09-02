By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
In most stories there’s a good guy versus a bad guy.
I think that it’s fair to say, in their second encounter, “GGG” is in most people’s eyes the good guy, whilst Canelo is the villain of this particular tale.
Here’s why…
After their first fight, the majority of people believed that Golovkin did enough to win.
The Kazakh fighter took it to Canelo and despite being caught with clean shots would always be the one to apply pressure and look to land with bad intentions.
Meanwhile, Canelo moved for almost the entire fight and boxed off of the back foot.
Whilst boxing effectively this way, most people didn’t feel that it was effective enough for him to secure a win.
When the scorecards were announced and Canelo was given such a ridiculously wide win on Adelaide Byrd’s card, the crowd erupted with angry boo’s and it was this scorecard that I think cemented Canelo’s role as the villain in the eyes of the fans.
You see, because of Canelo’s “negative” style – boxing off of the back foot for 95% of the fight – fans were immediately a little hacked off. Especially after promises that the Mexican man was going to stand and trade with the “Kazakh Thunder”.
Contrary to his opponent, “GGG” came forward almost relentlessly and walked through Canelo’s shots without so much as flinching…
In terms of boxing and the fans, the majority love to see this gritty kind of come forward style and so “GGG” was immediately painted as the good guy of the story.
All because he was pressing the action and in the process, winning the affection of the fans in attendance.
Alongside the scandal with Canelo and his “tainted meat”, the red headed fighter has a bit of a dark cloud looming over him and he is definitely the villain in this upcoming scenario.
However, a big win, a gritty performance and some more toe-to-toe action could see Canelo redeem himself and his reputation amongst the boxing fraternity.
Due to Golovkin’s personality and innocent charm (of being a nice guy who turns almost demonic when he gets in the ring), I doubt he will ever be seen as a villain.
Especially as he always gives the fans an exciting fight!
However, fans will now have an expectation of him to take it to Canelo as relentlessly as he did before, and hurt him in the process this time around.
With the rematch only three weeks away, we’ll surely see, hear and read a lot more about their second encounter. As well as the apparent disdain that these two now have for one another…
The big question leading up to this fight for me is, can Canelo put in a performance that paints him as a hero/good guy once more in the eyes of the boxing community?
Or will "GGG"?