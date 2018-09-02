Golden Boy Promotions was live from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA, for another addition of Golden Boy Fight Night via Facebook Watch. Streaming is certainly the future and it was fitting that the headlining fight was the popular 20 year old lightweight, Ryan “The Flash” Garcia, 16-0, 13 KO’s, Vs Carlos “The Solution” Morales, 17-3-3, 6 KO’s.
Garcia looked sharp early though Morales fought with a chip on his shoulder. The second round got a bit chippy as Morales through Garcia down as they were tied up. Garcia found success landing the cleaner shots in the third as the punch output for Morales dropped. Garcia was able to land a head snapping left hook in the sixth. Morales seemingly buckled Garcia’s legs with a left jab in the seventh.
Morales came out of the gates storming in the eight as he forced the fight. Garcia was able to withstand and closed the round well. In the 10th and final round each fighter closed strong. In the end the judges scored it 98-92 twice, and 95-95 in favor of Ryan Garcia. This is a fight that Garcia can learn from. It also emphasizes the fact that he’s not quite ready to step in with Tank Davis whom he’s battled it out with over social media in the past several months. That side, Garcia’s future is bright.
The co-feature was a super welterweight fight between Marvin Cabrera 8-1, 6 KO’s, and Neeco “Rooster” Macias, 17-0, 10 KO’s. Macias started off aggressively on the front foot as he looked to pressure Cabrera and force him into his style of fight. Macais threw an insane amount of punches topping 700+ prior to the start of the sixth round. This aggressive and extremely active inside style cause problems for Cabrera as he had no idea how to keep Macias off of him. Through each round Macias become more and more aggressive as Cabrera essentially found himself folding up without throwing shots. At the end of the sixth round Cabrera looked battered and beaten. He was unable to answer the bell for the seventh round giving Macias the stoppage victory.
Brazil’s own, Patrick Teixeira, 29-1, 22 KO’s, took on Nathaniel Gallimore, 20-3-1, 17 KO’s, in a super welterweight clash. After a rather reserved first round from both, Gallimore became aggressive and basically started to walk Teixeira down in the second. In the latter part of the round Teixeira caught Gallimore with a left hook that seemed to rock him. Teixeira picked up where he left off in the third as he landed hard shots, including a couple of solid left hooks on Gallimore who tried to rally with aggression on the inside late in the round. Teixeira suffered a cut in the fourth from an accidental headbutt. As the rounds wore on, Teixeira was the busier fighter and managed to maintain his pace through the remainder of the fight. Officially it went down as a unanimous decision victory for Teixeira.
Additionally, Alex Rincon moved to 5-0, 5 KO's, with a knockout victory over Osbaldo Gonzales. Another great night of exciting fights and a definite success for the Facebook Watch series. With that, may the rest of the boxing year be as fruitful as the first half.