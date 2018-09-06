La Puente California’s Steve Luevano had a huge and successful amateur career (over 300 bouts!). He turned professional in June of 2000 with a 2nd round ko over Hugo Rosales at the Bicycle Club in Bell Gardens, CA.
He ran off an incredible unbeaten string and after 5 years he was 27-0, 13 ko’s and challenging for his first shot at a title belt when he challenged Genaro Trazancos (21-6-1, 12 ko) for the interim WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title. He was quite successful stopping the defending interim Champion in round 5.
In his next fight he dropped down to the 122 Lb. division to challenge for and win the NABO Jr. Featherweight Championship via Unanimous decision over Ruben Estanislao to pick up his 2nd title belt.
Nov. 25th of 2005 saw Luevano take his first loss to World Ranked Martin Honorio (19-3-1, 12 ko) in a non title bout held at the Santa Ana Star resort casino in Bernalillo, NM. It was a close but unanimous decision loss. Even though Luevano dropped Honorio in round 2, it ended on scores of 96-93, 95-92, and 94-93 all in favor of Martin Honorio.
About one year later he went after and won his 3rd title belt – the NABO Featherweight Title via landslide unanimous decision over Baudel Cardenas (15-6-3, 7 ko) in Nogales, Arizona.
The stage was set for the biggest fight of his career to date as he got the call and took his 32-1, 14 ko record to London, England for a shot at the vacant WBO Featherweight World Championship against undefeated English hero Nicky Cook (27-0, 15 ko). Luevano dominated from the opening bell and finally stopped Cook in round 11 to win the World Title.
He was an outstanding champion defending that title 5 times before finally losing it to legendary Juan Manuel Marquez (27-0, 24 ko) being stopped in round 7 of what turned out to be Steve’s last professional bout.
Steve was only 29 years old when he announced his retirement. He finished his great boxing career with a final record of 37 wins, 2 defeats and 1 draw winning 15 times via the knockout route.
Purchase Dan’s Hit Boxing Book Mat Tales: True Stories From The Bizarre, Brutal World Of Pro Boxing by Clicking the Image to ORDER it Now.