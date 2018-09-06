By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Almost 5 months after blitzing out Canadian, Phil Lo Greco, Amir Khan returns to the ring once again to take on a tough contender, known as Samuel Vargas.
The Colombian native is a fighter with a winning record, losing only on three occasions.
Two of those losses were at the hands of the very elite in the welterweight division, including Danny Garcia and Errol Spence. JR.
It would appear that despite being a considerable underdog in this fight, Vargas is hungry to prove himself at world level and make one final attempt to reach the big time.
That then, makes this a dangerous fight for fan favorite Amir Khan, as his opponent will be intent on roughing him up and bringing it to him, with near enough nothing to lose.
Whilst Vargas has nothing to lose and everything to gain, Khan has an entirely different predicament altogether…
Having signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing not too long ago, Khan has the opportunity to make a considerable amount of money and be in 1 or 2 more big fights before he calls it a day.
That’s why the pressure ultimately rests upon him, to make it through this bout unscathed and to get another win – ideally as emphatically as he did in April of this year.
If Khan can get another win (which he realistically should do) against Vargas, then a fight with Kell Brook looks almost certain to be made.
This will be a fight that intrigues boxing fans from around the world, but one that will explode in Britain in particular, with the nation split 50/50 for who they want to win.
Amir Khan has a special place in the British publics heart, whether they love him or hate him, Khan is an exciting fighter and one that gives us value for money whenever we tune in to watch him “at work”.
I’m really rooting for “King Khan” this Saturday and I look forward to seeing the show that he puts on for us all.
Fingers crossed for another exciting win and maybe even a surprise announcement that he could be facing Brook in the not so distant future…Contact the Feature Writers