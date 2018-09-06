Earlier today, my text went off from my close friends Rodney and Randy who texted RIP Burt. I knew right away we had lost Reynolds, the talented movie star of so many hit films. The death of Burt Reynolds hits hard because growing up dad and I watched all of his movies. Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82 today from a heart attack at the Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter Florida. How ironic that I took my Uncle Stan there as well and he died there in 2016.
From 1978- 1982, Reynolds was the number one movie star in the world, a fact many have forgotten over the years.
He was one of those actors who’s larger than life personality as in the same vein as Errol Flynn in his day eclisped his body of work. However, both when given a good role, were damn good actors…
Ringside Report extends our deepest condolences to the Reynolds Family in their time of grief.